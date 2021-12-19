Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, now head coach of Jackson State, lauded Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as he recalled the seven-time Super Bowl champion teaching his son a few years ago during his high school career. Per Daniel Canova of Fox Sports, Sanders thanked Brady for taking time out of his busy schedule to teach his son Shedeur, who is now the quarterback at Jackson State, about playing the position, "Tom Brady is the best," said Sanders, expressing gratitude to Brady for teaching his son over a year ago. Sanders said Brady taught his son some things that he will never forget, videotaping the whole teaching session so he can look into it again and again.

Before, Sanders thought Joe Montana was the greatest quarterback ever, but after the 44-year-old Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title in his first year with the Buccaneers last season, the Hall of Famer had a change of heat. "He (Brady) is the guy," Sanders said, calling Brady a bona fide winner. “And an epitome of class,” he added. Brady recently signed Shedeur to be a part of his new line of sports apparel brand dubbed as "The Brady Brand" under the NCAA’s name, image and likeness (NIL) deal.

Bucs place Perriman on COVID-19 list

Ahead of their game against the New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers placed wide receiver Breshad Perriman on the reserve/COVID-19 list, days after he helped Tampa Bay escape the Buffalo Bills with a game-winning 58-yard touchdown catch in overtime, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

Perriman has played in four games overall, catching four passes for 82 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. With Perriman out, the Buccaneers will have Tyler Johnson as their third receiver. The Buccaneers also promoted running back Kenjon Barner and cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson from the practice squad. Barner, who spent most of this season on the practice squad, played six games for the Buccaneers last season, returning punts 13 times for 75 yards and seven kickoffs for 167 yards.

Bucs eye revenge vs Saints

The Buccaneers will try to avenge their 33-27 loss to the Saints in their first meeting this season on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints defense forced the Buccaneers to commit three turnovers in that game so they will be out to try to solve this problem, "I think they're a good defense," said Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, per Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com.

“We just have to do a better job of that and we're working on it this week,” he added. The Buccaneers will try to seal the NFC South title with a win over the Saints, who are in second place with 6-7 mark. The Buccaneers, who lead the NFC South with a 10-3 mark, are perfect in six games at home while their three losses all came in road games "Obviously, we're all happy we're 10-3, but 11-3 is a lot better than 10-3," said Brady.