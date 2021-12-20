In what could be their worst game of the season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to division rival New Orleans Saints, 9-0, on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Quarterback Tom Brady completed just 26 of 48 passes for 214 yards and threw a late-game interception as he suffered his first shutout loss since December 10, 2006, where the New England Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The Buccaneers, for their part, suffered their first shutout loss in nine seasons and missed the chance to take their first division title in 14 years as they dropped to 10-4 on the season.

Despite the loss, the Buccaneers still have a three-game lead over the 7-7 Saints with three games to go in the regular season. "We just didn't execute, obviously," said Brady, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. The seven-time Super Bowl champion called it a tough night as the Buccaneers “didn't do much of anything right.” Brady said that the Buccaneers need to get a lot better and got to get back to work.

Brady says there’s a lot of football left

“There's a lot of football left and we'll see if we can go get a win next week,” said Brady, who lost his targets wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in the second half due to running and knee issues, respectively. The Buccaneers also suffered a setback when Leonard Fournette suffered a hamstring injury and did not return to the game in the second half.

Rusher Ronald Jones carried the ball 8 times for 63 yards while Fournette had 9 carries for 34 yards and 7 catches for 33 yards before he was sidelined for the remainder of the game. Head coach Bruce Arians said that he was alarmed by the shutout loss despite a strong defensive effort by the Buccaneers. “It's never happened to me.

I can't remember the last time I was shut out, or us,” said Arians, adding the defense played good enough to win. Despite the loss, Nick Carter, a member of 90s boy band Backstreet Boys and an avid Buccaneers fan, said Brady and the Buccaneers will bounce back. Carter tweeted a photo of Brady with the caption “In the words of @backstreetboys HE’LL BE BACK..

ALRIGHT!!!”

Brown, Edwards to return next week

The Buccaneers still have a chance to clinch the division on Sunday when they play the Carolina Panthers, who lost to the Buffalo Bills, 31-14, in Week 15. Ahead of that game, the Buccaneers could get back wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards following their three-game suspensions, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. The two were suspected by the NFL for misrepresenting their COVID-19 vaccination status earlier this year. Instead of cutting them, the Buccaneers decided to stick with Brown and Edwards, per general manager Jason Licht. The Buccaneers will be needing Brown if Evans and Godwin miss time due to injuries.