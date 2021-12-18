Growing up in Massachusetts, it is but natural for actor Ben Affleck to become a fan of the New England Patriots.

After that, he also became close to then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. During an interview on the "Bill Simmons Podcast" Friday, Affleck shared that he had a chance to catch passes from Brady, where he learned the secret to the quarterback's greatness. Affleck told Simmons that Brady called him up and invited him to play catch as his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen is not a great receiver and has gotten tired of catching his passes.

At first, Affleck thought it would be an easy job, but he had his work cut out for him, per Conor Roche of Boston.com.

Brady also had some special situations prepared for Affleck, like they're on the 16-yard line and fourth down with six seconds left on the clock in a Super Bowl game. During that moment, Affleck realized what makes Brady stand out from different quarterbacks. "He doesn't have that part of the brain where he gets nervous. He doesn't get tight," said Affleck. As of now, Affleck said his allegiance as a football fan is split between the Patriots and Brady, who left New England after 20 seasons and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason.

Brady appears on the injury report

Per Luke Easterling of USA Today, the 44-year-old Brady appeared on the Buccaneers' final injury report ahead of their clash with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. According to the injury report, Brady is suffering a right shoulder injury, though he was listed as a full participant in Friday's practice.

But Easterling said the injury is not expected to impact Brady's availability against the Saints on Sunday as they go for the NFC South title. The Buccaneers have a 10-3 record, four games ahead of the 6-7 Saints. The Buccaneers will try to avenge their 36-27 loss to the Saints in Week 7. Brady currently leads the league in touchdown passes and completions, and he's the favorite to win the Most Valuable Player award, based on the latest betting odds.

He extended his lead over quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers after leading the Buccaneers to four straight wins.

Bucs rule out cornerback for Saints game

According to head coach Bruce Arians, cornerback Jamel Dean will not play against the Saints on Sunday due to an illness. Arians said. Dean has been dealing with fogginess even though he cleared concussion protocol ahead of their showdown against the Buffalo Bills last week. Among those questionable were safeties Jordan Whitehead (calf) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) and running back Leonard Fournette (ankle). Cornerback Richard Sherman, for his part, is doubtful with an Achilles injury.