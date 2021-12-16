In Episode 5 of Tom Brady’s ESPN+ documentary "Man in the Arena”, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, talked about his relationship with the signal-caller and how she saw football while they were dating. Gisele earlier admitted that she didn’t like football and didn’t understand the game but the learned to love it as her relationship with Brady turned serious until they got married in 2009. From there, Gisele emerged as Brady’s No. 1 supporter in his football career and was put in the spotlight when the New England Patriots lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI.

The Patriots lost after wide receiver Wes Welker dropped a pass from Brady that could have sealed their win. After the game, Bundchen was heard saying "My husband cannot f---ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time."

Gisele admit making mistake

In Episode 5, Gisele admitted that she didn’t realize the gravity of her statement until Brady told her "you can't say that”, per a report by Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports. Bundchen explained that what he said was true, but when she found out that they made it about Welker, her heart was broken, saying the wide receiver was the “hardest-working guy I know in that team." For Welker, he said that he didn’t take Gisele's comments personally, because he knows the supermodel.

“I almost agreed with her at the time. I was more mad at myself,” said Welker. Brady, for his part, said it’s wrong to blame Welker for the loss as his failed catch happened with four minutes left and the Patriots had other missed opportunities after that. Walker finished his six-year stint in New England as the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions (672) and third in receiving yards (7,459).

Brady showers Gisele with compliments

On his Instagram story, Brady showered Gisele with praises as he posted a clip from Episode 5 and accompanied it with the words “The strongest woman and definitely way cooler than me. I am the luckiest person to have Gisele as my wife, my partner and my biggest supporter. None of this happens without you!

Te Amo!!! Brady’s Instagram story was shared by Facebook group Tom Brady Fanatics.

Brady signs 9 college players

The 44-year-old Brady recently expanded his business portfolio by launching a new apparel line and going into NIL (name, image and likeness). To boost his apparel line, Brady signed nine student-athletes to his “Brady Brand”, including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara and Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Brady also signed Georgia wide receiver George Pickens, and Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall. The “Brady Brand” also signed student-athletes from other sports, such as hockey, tennis, basketball, basketball and football.

Brady made the announcement on his Twitter account, posting photos of the student-athletes with the caption “I’m proud to partner with our lineup of NCAA and newly drafted athletes for the first @bradybrand campaign launching on January 12th, 2022.”