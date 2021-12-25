Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre considers Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as No. 1 on his all-time quarterback list. Favre made the declaration during an interview by TMZ Sports after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tied his team record for touchdown passes with 442 scoring strikes. Favre declared that Rodgers, who is playing his 17th season with the Packers, is a top five quarterback of all time. “"You have to put Tom Brady and Joe Montana right at the top. And I think Aaron Rodgers falls in the top five,” said Favre, who did not name the other two quarterbacks on his list.

Brady and Rodgers are currently batting it out in betting odds for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy, per Jared Dubin of CBS Sports. Dubin reported that Caesars Sportsbook listed Rodgers as a +150 favorite while the 44-year-old Brady is close behind at +180. The sportsbook’s top 10 also has Indianpolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (+800), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes (+1000), Los Angeles Rams signal-caler Matthew Stafford (+1500), Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+2000), Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (+2500), and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kuler Murray, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (all +4000). Brady currently leads the league in touchdown passes with 36, passing yards with 4,348 and completions with 404.

Buccaneers to miss some key players

The Buccaneers will miss some of their key players in their important clash against the Carolina Panthers, per Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com. The Buccaneers are already without wide receiver Chris Godwin due to a season-ending knee injury suffered last week, while linebacker Lavonte David and running back Leonard Fournette were placed on injured reserve this week, meaning they would miss the rest of the regular season.

The Buccaneers also placed wideouts Breshad Perriman and Jaelon Darden on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, head coach Bruce Arians announced that wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) won’t play against the Panthers. Based on the Buccaneers official injury report, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is categorized as 'doubtful,' while cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Richard Sherman are questionable.

Bucs make roster moves

To fill the void left by some players, the Buccaneers made some roster moves on Friday. The team activated cornerback Rashard Robinson from injured reserve, while wide receiver Justin Watson has been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Robinson and Watson will provide depth for the Buccaneers, who will try to clinch the NFC South title with a win over the Panthers on Sunday on the road.