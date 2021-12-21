Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady supports the latest changes being implemented by the NFL and the NFL Players Association to the COVID-19 protocols after outbreaks hit several teams. The NFL implemented the latest changes after more than 20 players from the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Football Team tested positive for the virus but were having none or only mild symptoms. The latest NFL and NFLPA protocols aim to keep asymptomatic vaccinated players and coaches in the game and on the sidelines Based on the latest rules, only unvaccinated players and anyone experiencing potential symptoms of COVID-19 would undergo testing.

The NFL also mandated asymptomatic players to undergo random spot testing for the duration of the season while unvaccinated players will be tested daily. In addition, the NFL will provide at-home testing for players and those vaccinated but considered a high-risk close contact to someone who is a confirmed positive case will also be tested.

Brady backs NFL’s latest move

When asked about the latest changes to the protocols on his "Let’s Go!" podcast, Brady said he fully supports it. “Well, I was all for it,” said Brady, adding that preventing asymptomatic players with understanding that there’s who have zero risk of spreading it during a game from playing makes no sense. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, some quarterbacks pushed for the latest changes that recently were made.

Last week, the Buccaneers missed the services of wide receiver Breshad Perriman in their loss to the New Orleans Saints as he was placed in COVID-19 protocols.

Brady wants to outlaw low hits on wideouts

During his podcast, Brady also spoke about the injury that his teammate, wide receiver Chris Godwin, sustained in their loss to the Saints.

Godwin’s outstanding season came to an abrupt end as he suffered a torn ACL and MCL on a low, legal hit. While it was considered a legal hit, Brady reiterated his call to eliminate hits to the knees of defenseless receivers, like the one received by Godwin. “It needs to be addressed and really thought out,” said Brady, who also suffered a season-ending torn ACL in 2008 after he was hit in the knee by Kansas City Chiefs defender Bernard Pollard.

The injury knocked Brady out for the entire 2008 season. After that, the NFL banned defenders from lunging at quarterback's knee. Brady said he hates seeing Godwin go down with the injury, saying it’s hard to know that one of the most dedicated guys on the team won’t be on the field for the rest of the year. “Our hearts are with him. We love him. There's nothing more we love than to have him out there with us,” said Brady, adding it's “tough for everyone to swallow.” The Buccaneers will try to clinch the NFC South title when they take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.