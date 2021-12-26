Former linebacker James Harrison had a chance to play just one season with quarterback Tom Brady with the New England Patriots, but he's all praises for the signal-caller, calling him the greatest of all time (GOAT) on and off the field. In 2017, Harrison signed a one-year deal with the Patriots after the Pittsburgh Steelers released him after just five games. Harrison helped the Patriots reach Super Bowl LII, but they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. After the season, Harrison announced his retirement from the NFL after 15 seasons.

Despite his short playing stint alongside Brady, Harrison got a first-hand account of how a quarterback's good teammate and friend was.

During an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," Harrison was asked about his memory of playing alongside Brady.

"A real good, real good dude probably one of the best individual you know teammates that I've had. Just this camaraderie and actually genuinely caring about the person and not the player," Harrison said, per transcription of the interview's YouTube video. Harrison said Brady introduced himself to everybody as "if you don't know who he is", even to the practice squad players. "He's the first one to introduce himself," said Harrison, adding he didn't hear any complaint from Brady, even if they practice in freezing temperatures. Harrison also lauded Brady's work ethic, saying the quarterback thoroughly studies each opponent, filling an entire notebook with notes about their upcoming game.

The former linebacker added that Brady also shared inputs on the defense about the offensive schemes of their opponent.

Bucs elevate four players from the practice squad

Amid the rash of injuries that left them without some of their starters, the Buccaneers made a season-high four elevations from their practice squad, Buccaneers.com reported.

The Buccaneers promoted running back Kenjon Barner, wide receiver Cyril Grayson, punter Sterling Hofrichter and defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e ahead of their Carolina Panthers on Sunday. With Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard on injured reserve, Barner will provide additional depth at running back. Barner could play punt and kick returner for the Buccaneers, filling the void left by Jaelon Darden, who was placed on the COVID list.

Grayson will also provide Brady with another target behind veteran Antonio Brown, Tyler Johnson, and Scotty Miller. The Buccaneers will play without their top two receivers after Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both went down with injuries.

Jason Pierre-Paul is out with a shoulder injury

According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Buccaneers will play without veteran outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul due to a shoulder injury. The same shoulder injury sidelined Pierre-Paul in Weeks 3-4, but he has managed to play with it most of the season.