Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has won three Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards in his career, but he could get his fourth at age 44. Before the Buccaneers play the New York Giants on Monday Night Football (MNF), Brady has created more separation from his rivals for the MVP trophy, based on odds from various sportsbooks. Brady is now +250 favorite to win the MVP award, per Pete Truszkowski of Yahoo Sports, despite the Buccaneers’ loss to the Washington Football Team in Week 10. Heading into Week 10, Brady had a slim lead over Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals.

Brady currently leads the league in touchdown passes with 27 and he’s fifth in passing yards with 2,870 and fourth in completions with 254. Brady is expected to come out firing against the Giants as he tries to end the Buccaneers’ two-game losing streak following losses to the New Orleans Saints and the Football Team.

Brady’s rivals lost in Week 11

Brady’s closest rivals for the award lost in Week 11, including Allen and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys. Truszkowski reported that Allen is now a +450 favorite after he threw two interceptions in the Bills’ 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Prescott is now +900 favorite after his miserable performance in their 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams dropped to a tie with Prescott as his team was on a bye while Murray is now at +1200 after missing three games due to an injury. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens dropped to +1400 after missing Week 11 due to an illness and a poor performance against the Miami Dolphins. With the Chiefs on a four-game winning streak, quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned a significant jump from having 66-to-1 odds to +1100, tied with Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and ahead of Jackson and Murray.

Brady also leads FanDuel odds

According to Bryan Thiel of Sports Betting Dime, Brady also leads FanDuel’s odds for MVP at +300, ahead of Allen (+500). Last week, Allen was holding a slim lead over Brady but the veteran quarterback stormed ahead following the Bills’ loss. Third on the list is Prescott (+900), Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers (+900), Stafford (+900), Herbert (+1000), Mahomes (+1000), Murray (+1000), Jackson (+1200) and running back Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts (+2500).

Taylor was the only non-quarterback in the top as he made the list following his five-touchdown performance against the Bills. Truszkowski however pointed out that the MVP Award usually belongs to a quarterback. He said quarterbacks have won the award in 13 of the last 14 seasons and the last time a running back won it was in 2012 when Adrian Peterson took home the award.