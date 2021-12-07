In their 20 years together with the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick won six Super Bowl titles in 9 appearances before they parted ways last season as the quarterback signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When he made his return to Gillette Stadium in Week 4, the 44-year-old Brady bested his former head coach, 19-17. With both teams doing well, there is a huge possibility that the Buccaneers and Patriots might face off in Super Bowl 56. With the Patriots on a seven-game winning streak, Belichick is in a good mood as he fielded questions about his former quarterback.

When asked on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" if he's been able to watch "Man in the Arena," a documentary series co-produced by Brady that showcases his 10 Super Bowl wins with the Patriots and Buccaneers, Belichick said he hasn’t able to watch it. “But I am sure Tom did a great job, like he always does," said Belichick, adding that he would take the time to watch it. “I have said many times, nobody deserves more credit for our success here than Tom does," Belichick said, calling Brady “a great player, great person, great leader." The veteran coach also said that he’s lucky to have a chance to coach Brady, whom he described as the greatest player in NFL history. “I certainly learned a lot from Tom.

He helped me develop as a coach,” Belichick admitted.

Bucs can clinch NFC South in Week 14

The Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South title, their first division title since 2007, in Week 14. But they need the help of other teams to do it. The Buccaneers (9-3) own a four-game lead following their 30-17 win over division rival Atlanta Falcons in Week 13.

The Buccaneers can clinch the division with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, coupled with wins by the Falcons over the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets over the New Orleans Saints. If those scenarios happen, the Buccaneers will have a five-game lead with four games to play, they essentially have the division wrapped up.

The Buccaneers can also clinch a playoff berth if they win over the Bills coupled with losses by Carolina, New Orleans, the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Football Team.

Bucs make roster moves

Ahead of their Week 14 clash with the Bills, the Buccaneers have protected four players on their practice squad, including rookie safety Troy Warner. The Buccaneers safety is depleted with Jordan Whitehead sidelined and Mike Edwards serving a three-game suspension. The Buccaneers also protected kicker Jose Borregales, tight end Darren Fells and cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson.