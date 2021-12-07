Hall of Fame NBA player Charles Barkley is known for being frank and outspoken, even during his playing days and his current career as a basketball analyst. Aside from his gig with “Inside the NBA,” Barkley also has a podcast with Ernie Johnson entitled “The Steam Room” podcast where they talked anything under the sun.

During a recent episode of the show, Barkley was heard saying something about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. “That’s a pretty man. So don’t look him in the eyes. Because once you look him in the eyes, you don’t remember anything he said after that,” Barkley said, per a report by Essentially Sports.

Driving home his point, Barkley added the reason why Brady scores many touchdowns is because “defenses are looking at his eyes, and they get mesmerized.” This season, the 44-year-old Brady is currently No. 1 in passing yards (3,771) and touchdown passes (34), strengthening his case for his fourth Most Valuable Player trophy. Aside from that, Brady has broken three records previously owned by Drew Brees, including the all-time passing yardage record. Brady is also expected to break another Brees’ record on all-time completions in the Buccaneers’ next two games against the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints.

James amazed by Brady’s performance vs Falcons

In their 30-17 win over the Falcons, Brady was impressive in the first half as he completed 20 of 26 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns, giving the Buccaneers a 20-10 lead before halftime.

Among those who expressed their amazement was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who expressed his admiration for Brady on Twitter where he posted, “I can watch TB12 throw a football/run an offense all day long, man!!! It’s so beautiful”, per Andrew Holleran of Sports Illustrated.

I can watch TB12 throw a football/run a offense all day long man!!! It’s so beautiful — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 5, 2021

With an interception, Brady completed 38 of 51 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns as he remained unbeaten in 10 career games against the Falcons, including playoffs.

The Buccaneers, for their part, improved to 9-3 and extended their lead in the NFC South over the Saints and the Falcons to four games with five games left the regular season.

Brady among nominees for BBC’s World Sport Star of the Year

According to Leah Montebello of City AM, Brady is among the BBC Sports Personality of the Year’s World Sport Star of the Year.

Brady was nominated for the award after leading the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl since 2002 with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

With the win, Brady raised his Super Bowl wins total to seven in 10 appearances in 21 seasons in the NFL. Aside from Brady, the other nominees are Mexican boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, Jamaican athletics star Elaine Thompson-Herah and Dutch Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen. The voting began on Tuesday, and the winner will be announced in Salford on December 19.