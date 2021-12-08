For leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002, quarterback Tom Brady was chosen by Sports Illustrated as its Sportsperson of the Year for 2021. The 44-year-old Brady received the award for the second time in his career, the first being in 2005 after winning his third Super Bowl title with the New England Patriots, per Erin Walsh of Bleacher Report. According to Jon Wertheim of SI, Brady won the honor for the second time for a year defined by the Buccaneers’ victory in Super Bowl LV and due to his Most Valuable Player-caliber performance this season.

Brady currently leads the betting odds for the MVP trophy as he leads the league in touchdown passes with 34 and passing yards with 3,771. Brady also broke several all-time records previously owned by Drew Brees this season and is expected to break the all-time completions mark in the Buccaneers’ next two games. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, posted a sweet message to congratulate her husband for the latest accolade that he received. As shared by Facebook group Tom Brady Fanatics, Gisele shared the cover of the SI Magazine with the photo of Brady on her Instagram story and accompanied it with the words “Congratulations my love.”

Brady beats Giannis for the award

Brady bested several other athletes for the award, including Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who lead the team to its first NBA title in 50 years.

Brady also edged gymnasts Suni Lee and Simone Biles, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Chicago Sky star Candace Parker, Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov and athletics star Allyson Felix. In his acceptance speech, Brady credited his teammates for his success in his first year in Tampa Bay. “Individual awards in a team sport always make me feel a bit uneasy, because nothing can be accomplished without the team.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

It's always about the team,” said Brady, adding he’s beyond grateful. Brady also cracked a joke, saying he won because they cannot fly “Antetokounmpo here from Milwaukee tonight." Brady thanked his Buccaneers teammates, coaches and family for helping him win the award. Before ending his speech, he hopes to play another 16 years so he can join Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James as a three-time SI winner.

Evans nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

For the third straight year, the Buccaneers have nominated wide receiver Mike Evans for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, according to Buccaneers.com. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, aside from his excellence on the field as well. "It's an honor to be recognized with the very best in the league for the impact that we make in our communities," Evans said.