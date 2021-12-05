Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady inched closer to the all-time completion record currently owned by Drew Brees as he led his team to a convincing 30-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, sweeping their two-game season series. The 44-year-old Brady completed 38 of 51 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns with an interception as he improved his career record against the Falcons to 10-0, including playoffs. With his performance, Brady moved closer to breaking the all-time completion record by Brees, who had 7,142 in his 20-year career with the then-San Diego Chargers and the New Orleans Saints, per Pro Football Reference.

Brady, who has 7,087, needs 56 completions to surpass Brees and he could do it in the next two games against the Buffalo Bills and the Saints. Brady connected with tight end Rob Gronkowski for two touchdown passes and one each to running back Leonard Fournette and tight end Cameron Brate.

Godwin sets franchise record for receptions

But Brady’s favorite target for the game was wide receiver Chris Godwin, who caught a franchise record 15 catches for 143 yards. Godwin erased the previous record shared by running backs James Wilder and Earnest Graham, who each had 13, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. "It's cool to be able to set a record…but I think the biggest thing is getting the win," Godwin said after the game.

The wide receiver said he had no idea about the record until the team was walking off the field following the win that gave them a 9-3 mark, four games ahead of division rivals Falcons and Saints. "Good road win. December football," head coach Bruce Arians said, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. “It was great. A lot of guys had to step up and step in." Mike Evans finished with 7 catches for 99 yards, Gronkowski had 4 receptions for 58 yards and Fournette had 7 catches for 48 yards on top of 13 carries for 44 yards.

The offensive line also provided ample protection for Brady as they did not give up any sack and allowed just one quarterback hit despite 51 dropbacks by Atlanta's 32nd-ranked pass rush. The Bucs defense also stepped up in the second half while Ndamukong Suh had two sacks, both coming on third downs, ending the Falcons’ drive.

"It was important; we call it situational football," said Suh, adding they have to continue their outstanding play in the next five games.

Brady looks forward to clash vs Bills

After the game, Brady said he looks forward to their next week’s clash with the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium, per Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. During his talk to the media, Brady said he considers the Bills as their “biggest game of the season.” Brady currently leads Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the betting odds for the Most Valuable Player award this season. Brady has 35 total touchdowns this season while Allen has 28.