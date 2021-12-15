If they make a movie about quarterback Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has an actor in mind to play the role. "I'm not a movie guy. Brad Pitt," said Arians during Wednesday's press conference. The topic was tackled after a reporter informed Arians that a movie about the life of New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will be shown next year.

Per James Dator of SB Nation, the movie, entitled "Home Team," is about Payton's life after being suspended for one season by the NFL for his role in the "Bountygate" scandal in 2012.

While suspended, Payton returned to Texas to serve as offensive coordinator for his son's peewee football team. When asked who should play him in the Movies, Arians replied Nick Nolte or Bruce Willis. "He's too old now but probably Nick Nolte or Bruce Willis," Arians said, per transcription of the YouTube video of the press conference.

After Arians offered Nick Nolte and Bruce Willis as actors who should play him if he had a movie made about him, he was asked who would play Tom Brady. Said he didn’t know, then “Brad Pitt, shit.” — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 15, 2021

The Buccaneers will go for the NFC South crown when they take on the Saints on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are currently lording it over the division with a 10-3 mark following a four-game winning streak, four games ahead of the 6-7 Saints.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers are fresh from their 33-27 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers in Week 7, 36-27, in a game where New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending injury.

Brady thrilled to visit Germany

Per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, the NFL granted 18 teams access to new International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA), with the Buccaneers getting Germany as their IHMA.

According to Smith, the Buccaneers have a strong fanbase in Germany. Starting next year, the Buccaneers will be given a chance to market, engage with fans and build their local brand in Germany.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who has enjoyed playing games in London and Mexico City during his career, is thrilled by the idea of visiting Germany and spreading his love of the game to another growing fanbase.

Brady, who has played international games in London and Mexico, said he's excited to visit Germany and meet another growing fanbase. "For us to be able to go to other countries and share that is a great experience," said Brady.

Sherman praises Mike Evans

In his podcast, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman praised wide receiver, Mike Evans. Per Luke Easterling of USA Today, Sherman said Evans is "far and away" the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL. Sherman faced Evans several times during his stint with the Seattle Seahawks, but now he's glad to play alongside him.

Since entering the league in 2014, Evans has had the most touchdown receptions and has a career average of 15.4 yards per catch.

Evans is the only receiver in NFL history to begin his stint with seven straight 1,000-yard seasons. Currently, Evans only needs 115 yards to make it eight straight seasons. Sherman also acknowledged that Evans is headed to the Hall of Fame when his NFL career is over.