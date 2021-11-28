Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady granted a wish of a girl carrying a sign before their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The 44-year-old Brady noticed a girl on the stands carrying a sign “I would trade my dad for a football”. According to James Palmer of NFL Network, Brady sent a ball over after spotting the girl with the sign. It turned that it was the first “father and daughter” football game for her, based on the sign carried by the girl.

Want to know how to get a ball from Tom Brady? Have a sign like this. Brady sent a ball over after spotting this. 😂 pic.twitter.com/PAwvVLIcy1 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 28, 2021

This was not the first time Brady interacted with fans.

Just recently, he gave a hat to a boy who was a brain cancer survivor. The boy, later identified as 10-year-old Noah Reeb, said Brady helped him in his ordeal by sending him an encouraging video message. After granting the girl’s wish, Brady buckled down to work and led the Buccaneers to a 38-31 win over the Colts. Brady completed 25 of 34 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown with an interception while running back Leonard Fournette ran the ball 17 times for 100 yards and three scores and added 7 catches for 31 yards and a score as the Buccaneers improved to 8-3. Running back ran the ball 7 times for 37 yards and a score, tight end Rob Gronkowski had 7 receptions for 123 yards and wide receiver Chris Godwin tallied 4 catches for 24 yards as the Buccaneers cruised to their second straight win following a two-game losing slide.

Brady elated to beat Colts

Brady improved to 12-3 all-time against the Colts in the regular season following the win. When asked if he’s still thrilled about latest success over the Colts, Brady said ““Oh yeah. Absolutely”, per Daniel Bates of the Sports Illustrated. Brady has an all-time 16-4 record against the Colts, including playoffs, where he’s 3-1 against Indianapolis, who fell to 6-6, suffering a major blow to their quest for an AFC playoff berth.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

Carson Wentz completed 27 of 44 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions while running back Jonathan Taylor was limited to 16 carries for 83 yards and a score. Jack Doyle caught 6 passes for 81 yards and a score while Ashton Dulin had 1 catch for 62 yards and a score for Indianapolis.

Bucs overcame tough challenge

The Colts opened a 3-0 lead with a 45-yard field goal with 12:31 to go in the first quarter, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. However, Fournette responded with a one-yard run to give the Buccaneers sa 7-3 edge with 13:22 left in the second quarter. Wentz answered with a 62-yard scoring strike to Dulin before the Colts picked Brady’s pass for Scotty Miller. Wentz then hit Doyle for a 15-yard touchdown to put the Colts ahead, 17-7. Fournette then responded with a four-yard pass from Brady to cut the Colts’ lead to three but Wentz hit wide receiver T.Y. Hilton for a 24-14 lead with 18 seconds left in the opening half. The Buccaneers’ defense then stepped up their play in the second half and took the lead, 31-24, behind Jones’ touchdown run and a field goal by Ryan Succop. The Colts tied the game at 31 but Brady led an 8-play, 75-yard drive capped by Fournette’s 28-yard game-winning touchdown run.