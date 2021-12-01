On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers notched their second straight win after a 38-31 triumph over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. The 44-year-old Tom Brady had a modest performance, completing 25 of 34 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown with an interception as the Buccaneers clinched their 8th win in 11 outings, which is good for first in the NFC South.

Two days after the game, Brady posted his traditional victory video on Instagram, where he explained the reason behind the delay in his posting, per Matt Audilet of Sports Illustrated.

"Alright, so I'm a little late on our victory post," Brady said, adding "it's been a busy couple days, but I'm ready to get back at it."

Brady said he's happy to be 8-3 ahead of their division showdown against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, where they would go for a season sweep. "Huge division opponent on the road — doesn't get any bigger than this," said Brady, adding, "it's December football. We will be ready to go. Let's go."

Brady is undefeated vs. Falcons

Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen was among those who reacted to the video, commenting "Let's go!!" and accompanying it with a heart eyes emoji and a heart emoji. Running back Leonard Fournette, who stood out in their win over the Colts with four total touchdowns, also commented, "My ole head back at it." Brady has an 8-0 record against the Falcons in the regular season and 1-0 in the playoffs.

In eight games against the Falcons, Brady has thrown for 2,507 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just two interceptions with a 67.4 percent completion rate, per Stat Muse. In their Week 2 clash this season, Brady completed 24 of 36 passes for 276 yards and five touchdowns as the Buccaneers cruised to a 48-25 win at Raymond James Stadium.

Gronk eyes Tony Gonzales's record

Against the Colts, tight end Rob Gronkowski caught seven passes for a game-high and season-high 123 yards from Brady. Based on his performance against the Colts, Gronkowski looks like he's back in top form after missing five games and leaving early in two others following the rib injury he suffered in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Gronkowski's performance against the Colts was his 30th game with 100 receiving yards or more, just one shy of the record set by Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez. During an interview on NFL Total Access, Gronkowski expressed eagerness to break Gonzalez's mark, per Jelani Scott of NFL.com. "Let me tell you, I'm trying to break that record," Gronk said, adding, "I'm coming for it. Tony." Gronkowski has six games left in the regular season to try and record two more 100-plus yard games to set the record. On Sunday, Gronkowski will have a chance to tie Gonzalez's record against one of the Hall of Fame tight end's former squads.