The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts will collide on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Buccaneers will try to make it two wins in a row as they face the Colts, one of the hottest teams in the NFL with five wins in their last six games. The Buccaneers will try to carry the momentum of their 30-10 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football against the Colts, who are coming off a 41-15 triumph over the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. At age 44, quarterback Tom Brady will lead the charge for the Buccaneers, who are leading the NFC South with a 7-3 mark and a 2 ½-game edge over the New Orleans Saints.

Currently, Brady leads the NFL in touchdown passes with 29 and yards per game with 317.7. "I just marvel at his arm strength at 44 years old," said Colts head coach Frank Reich. "As much as anything, it just boggles my mind. So, still playing at a high level, obviously a ton of respect,” added Reich, whose Colts are second in the AFC South with a 6-5 record, behind the 8-3 Tennessee Titans.

Reich says Brady remains a great competitor

Brady’s longevity is evident when compared to some of the Colts’ young players. Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor was less than two years old when Brady made his NFL debut with the New England Patriots after he was taken 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo was born one day after Brady stepped in for the injured Drew Bledsoe. But for Reich, he doesn’t see any difference in Brady’s performance, saying he’s the same guy who entered the league more than 20 years ago. “He hasn't lost any arm strength, still can do all the same things and is still the same great competitor,” said Reich.

Brady has an 11-3 career record against the Colts in the regular season and 15-4 including the playoffs. However, this marks only his fourth game at Lucas Oil Stadium as he made his three starts against the Colts at RCA Dome, seven at Gillette Stadium at one at Foxboro Stadium. In 14 regular-season games against the Colts, Brady has thrown for 3,753 yards, 32 touchdowns with 15 interceptions.

In the postseason, Brady threw for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions against Indianapolis.

Brown won’t play vs Colts

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced on Friday that veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown won’t suit up against the Colts on Sunday. Brown sustained an ankle injury in Tampa Bay’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 and has been sidelined since. The Buccaneers recently elevated wideout Scotty Miller from injured reserve and could take Brown’s spot as the team’s No. 3 receiver. If Arians won’t give Miller that role, the Buccaneers will rely on Tyler Johnson to become one of Brady’s options on offense.