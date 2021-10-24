Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made history as he became the first signal-caller to throw 600 touchdown passes after leading his team to a 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. After catching Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown pass, wide receiver Mike Evans, who was unaware of the significance of the ball, handed the ball to a fan identified as 29-year-old Byron Kennedy, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. The Buccaneers had to negotiate with the fan to get the ball back, per Jeff Eisenberg of Yahoo Sports. At first the fan was hesitant, knowing the value that the historic ball could fetch at an auction.

Luckily, the fan agreed to return the ball, saying “I knew how much it meant to Tom and I was willing to trade”, per a tweet by Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

Byron Kennedy (dude who gave Brady's 600th ball back): "I was hesitant to give it back. I knew how much it meant to Tom and I was willing to trade." He was told he'll get some swag. #Bucs — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) October 24, 2021

Fan misses opportunity to cash in

After the game, the 44-year-old Brady told the media that Kennedy “would get something nice in return. Brady said the team would give him a helmet, couple of jerseys or some other stuff. But the thing that Kennedy could get cannot match the value of what he gave up on Sunday.

Eisenberg reported that fan missed the chance to cash in on the opportunity, with a sports memorabilia experts telling told Yahoo Sports that the ball is worth as a fleet of luxury cars or even a new house. According to Ken Goldin, founder and executive chairman of Goldin Auctions, and Chris Ivy of Heritage Auction said the 600th touchdown ball could fetch a minimum $500,000 at an auction.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

Ezra Levine, CEO of sports memorabilia investment platform Collectible, said the ball’s worth is between $500,000 to $750,000. The ball from Brady’s first touchdown pass was sold for more than $428,000 so Levine expects the 600 TD game ball would go for a higher price, considering its historic accomplishment. If the Buccaneers are indeed planning to give Kennedy an autographed Brady jersey or photo, Goldin said Kennedy would be lacking by $497,500.

Brady leads Bucs to win

Per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, Brady completed 20 of 36 passes for 211 yards with four touchdowns – three to Evans -- and no interceptions as he led the Buccaneers to their best start in franchise history. With the win, the Buccaneers improved to 6-1 for the first time in franchise history, further solidifying their hold of the NFC South. The offensive line also provided ample protection for Brady as the Bears failed to sack him and gave up just one quarterback hit. Evans caught 6 passes for 76 yards while running back Leonard Fournette ran the ball 15 times for 81 yards for the Buccaneers. Rusher Ronald Jones ran the ball 10 times for 63 yards while wide receiver Chris Godwin caught 8 passes for 111 yards and a score as the Buccaneers extended their winning streak to four games.