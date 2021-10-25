After setting the new all-time passing yardage record and becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 600 touchdowns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady can put two more passing touchdown records before the season ends. After 44-year-old Brady threw for 211 yards and four touchdowns in their 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, he moved into a tie for first place with Drew Brees for the record for four-touchdown and three-touchdown games. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Brady and Brees both have 37 games with four touchdown passes and 97 games with at least three touchdown pass.

With the way Brady is playing, it is expected that he can set new records on those categories. This season, Brady had four games with at least four touchdown passes, throwing for four scoring strikes against the Bears and the Dallas Cowboys and five touchdown passes against the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins, per ESPN stats. As of now, Brady leads the NFL in touchdown passes with 21, passing yards with 2,275, completions with 203, and yards per game with 325.0 yards per outing, per Stat Muse.

Brady is happy to get the 600th touchdown ball

After catching Brady's historic 600th touchdown pass, wide receiver Mike Evans gave the ball to a fan wearing his No. 13 jersey in the stands. The fan, identified as Byron Kennedy, initially refused to give it up, but Buccaneer's employees convinced him to give it up as Brady wanted to keep the ball, "I don't keep too many things.

In that circumstance, I thought that might be a good one to keep," Brady said, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com. Brady was also pleased that the fan returned the historic ball, calling Kennedy's move "really cool. Brady said Evans also apologized to him and promised to find a way to get it back. Gordon reported that aside from getting a different game ball, Kennedy is also expected to receive other compensation from the Buccaneers and Brady.

"He's going to get something nice in return," Brady promised, saying he could give him a helmet or a couple of jerseys, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Brady has a touching moment with a young fan

Before the game ended, Brady handed his hat to a young fan holding a sign in the stands that reads, "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer," Gordon said in a separate report.

After receiving the hat from Brady, the young fan burst into tears. During his talk with the media, Brady was informed about the child's reaction, to which he replied, "that was sweet. Tough kid, man." "I always think you know to do the best that you can do, under any circumstance. It was nice to see," said Brady.