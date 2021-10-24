Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has received the commemorative ball for breaking the all-time passing yardage record in Week 4 against his former team, the New England Patriots. Entering the game, the 44-year-old Brady needed 68 yards to break the mark previously owned by Drew Brees. Brady's passing yards were enough to bring his total to 80,560 yards, eclipsing Brees' previous record of 80,358. Brady threw for 269 yards with no touchdown or interception as the Buccaneers escaped with a close 19-17 win over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Several weeks after that game, Brady finally received the commemorative ball from the National Football League. On his Instagram story, Brady shared a photo of the ball with a heartfelt message to his teammates who helped him achieve the record, per Facebook group Tom Brady Fanatics. "Beyond Blessed. I am so grateful for all my incredible teammates and appreciative of all of your endless support!! Love you ALL," which he followed with a heart emoji. When the Buccaneers take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Brady will have a chance of reaching another NFL first – his 600th touchdown pass. Brady currently has 598 touchdown passes, and he is expected to accomplish it against the Bears. The veteran quarterback has thrown 15 touchdown passes in his career against the Bears, en route to a 5-1 career mark.

Bucs make a roster move

Ahead of their clash against the Bears, the Buccaneers made several rosters moves to bolster their offense with the absence of wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, Tampa Bay elevated wide receiver Cyril Grayson and tight end, Deon Yelder from the practice squad, making them eligible to suit up against the Bears.

Earlier, the Buccaneers said that Brown and Gronkowski wouldn't play against the Buccaneers because of ankle and ribs injuries, respectively. Gronkowski will miss his fourth straight outing after sustaining a rib injury in their Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Brown, for his part, suffered an ankle injury in their 28-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

Against the Eagles, Brown caught nine passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, helping the Buccaneers improve to an NFC South-best 5-1 mark.

Tyler Johnson to step up for Brown

With Brown out, the Buccaneers expect wide receiver Tyler Johnson, who is No. 5 on their depth chart, to step up against the Bears, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. "Tyler has done a good job," Brady said of Johnson, who moved behind Brown on the depth chart after No. 4 receiver Scotty Miller was placed on injured reserve with a severe turf toe injury. In five games, Johnson has seven catches for 110 yards this season, including three catches for a season-high 63 yards against the Rams.