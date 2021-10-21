Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady clinched one of the most coveted records for NFL quarterbacks when he set the all-time passing yardage mark in their Week 4 win over the New England Patriots. The 44-year-old Brady can put another mark that could be impossible to break for now when the Buccaneers take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Brady currently has 598 passing touchdowns, and he could breach the 600-touchdown mark when they play the Bears. Aside from Brady, only three quarterbacks have breached the 500-touchdown mark, including Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539), and Brett Favre (508), per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

The mark could be considered as unbreakable for now as among the active quarterbacks, the second to Brady is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has 424 passing touchdowns to his name. Meaning, Rodgers has to play four or five seasons more after Brady retires to get at least a chance of breaking the mark. But with the way Brady is playing, it will be impossible for Rodgers to do it. As of now, Brady leads the league in passing yards with 2,064 passing yards and completions with 183, and he’s second in touchdown passes with 17. Rodgers, for his part, is 9th in league with 12 touchdown passes for the Packers this season.

Lavonte David could return sooner

During his talk to the media on Wednesday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that inside linebacker Lavonte David could be back on the field sooner rather than later after suffering a high ankle sprain in their 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

Per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, Arians said David was among two or three players he hopes to return when they take on the Bears on Sunday. On Thursday, David missed their 28-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles and was expected to miss several more games. But Arians’ announcement could provide some positive news and boost to the defense as the team prepares for their upcoming clash against the Bears.

The Buccaneers are on a three-game winning streak and are currently on top of the NFC South with a 5-1 mark, while the Bears have a 3-3 mark. Brady has a 5-1 career record against the Bears, with 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions with a passer rating of 105.3.

Six Bucs skip practice

According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, six Buccaneers skipped Wednesday’s full-speed practice due to various reasons.

Easterling said that those who did not participate include wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle), David (ankle), tight ends Rob Gronkowski (ribs), and O.J. Howard (ankle), outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand), and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring). Running back Giovani Bernard, Brady (right thumb), kicker Ryan Succop (back), and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) all fully participated in practice.