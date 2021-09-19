With nine touchdown passes in his first two games this season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is on track to setting a new single-season touchdown record, per Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports. In their 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the 44-year-old Brady threw four touchdown passes. He followed that performance with five scoring strikes in their 48-25 triumph over NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Brady briefly held the single-season touchdown passing record with 50 in 2007 before Peyton Manning broke it during his time with the Denver Broncos in 2013.

With his current pace, Brady is set to finish the season with 76.5 touchdown passes that could be a concern for Manning. Manning’s record is far from Brady’s mind as he’s closer to surpassing Drew Brees’ all-time passing yards mark.

After throwing for 276 yards on 24 of 36 passing against the Falcons, Brady needs just 502 yards to surpass Brees’ 80,358 passing yards. It was earlier reported that Brady can break the mark when the Buccaneers visit his former team, the New England Patriots on Week 4, unless he threw for more than 500 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Brady is also aiming for Brees’ all-time completion mark of 7,142. Brady needs just 309 completed passes to surpass Brees after throwing 24 completions against the Falcons.

Arians not satisfied with team’s play

With the win, the Buccaneers improved to 2-0 on the season, joining the Carolina Panthers atop the NFC South. The victory was the Buccaneers’ 10th straight, dating back to the latter part of last season, extending the all-time franchise record. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he’s happy with the outcome but he’s not satisfied with the way his team played, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com “Loved the start, then we get lackadaisical.

I like the start of the second half, then we get lackadaisical,” said Arians, warning that it won’t work when they take on the Los Angeles Rams next week. While he insisted that he liked the way they finished, Arians said his team should learn from this victory so they can make the proper adjustments when they take on the Rams.

Brady lauds good team win

Brady completed 24 of 36 passes for 276 yards and five touchdowns and no interception while wide receiver Mike Evans caught 5 passes for 75 yards and two scores. Wide receiver Chris Godwin tallied four receptions for 62 yards and a score while tight end Rob Gronkowski had 4 receptions for 39 yards and two scores for the Buccaneers. Running back Leonard Fournette had 11 carries for 52 yards and four catches for 24 yards. The defense also stepped up with safety Mike Edwards recording two pick sixes in a span of four minutes in the fourth quarter to seal the win. "The defense made some huge plays, that's the great thing," said Brady, calling the win a “good team effort."