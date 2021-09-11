Based on his Week 1 performance, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could break another major record when they visit the New England Patriots in Week 4 on Oct. 3 at Gillette Stadium. In their 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys in their season-opener, the 44-year-old Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions.

With that, Brady is now 778 yards away from overtaking Drew Brees as the NFL’s all-time passing yards leader, and it could happen in a place that he called home for 20 years and where he won six Super Bowl titles.

Brees ended his 20-year NFL career with 80,358 passing yards.

Per Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports, Brady could break the record when the Buccaneers visit the Patriots, where he played for 20 seasons before joining Tampa Bay last season on a two-year deal worth $50 million.

In a tweet by Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, he said if Brady throws for 300-plus yards in the Buccaneers’ next two games against the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams, he has a shot of breaking the Brees’ record against the Patriots.

Tom Brady now 775 yards away from Drew Brees’ all time passing yardage record after throwing for 379 last night.



If Brady throws for 300+ in his next two games, he could conceivably break the record in the second or third quarter against the Patriots. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 10, 2021

Brady could break another Brees’ record

Aside from the all-time passing yards mark, Brady can also become the fourth quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 teams, joining Brees, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning.

Based on ESPN stats, Brady is also in line to break another Brees’ record this season. Brady is just 333 completions shy of eclipsing Brees’ record of 7,142 completions after completing 32 of 50 passes against the Cowboys for a total of 6,810 career completions.

Last season, Brady completed 401 of 610 throws for a completion percentage of 65.7 percent.

Brady is currently the all-time leader for touchdown passes with 585, while Brees had 571 in his Hall of Fame career.

In Week 1 against the Cowboys, Brady recorded a career milestone when he recorded his 300th start since becoming the starter for the Patriots in 2001 following a season-ending injury to Drew Bledsoe.

Buccaneers make roster moves

Following their Week 1 win, the Buccaneers made some corresponding roster moves, waiving safety Chris Cooper, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

Cooper, one of the only three non-rookie newcomers to make the Buccaneers' initial active roster in 2021 and running back Giovani Bernard and cornerback Dee Delaney, initially made the 53-man roster after a strong showing on special teams in the preseason.

However, Cooper was inactive for the Buccaneers' season-opening win over Dallas on Thursday night. Per a report by Charean Williams of NBC Sports citing information from Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, the Buccaneers will place Cooper on their practice squad if he clears waivers. Auman added that the Buccaneers would use the open spot on the 53-man roster to promote receiver Jaydon Mickens from the practice squad.