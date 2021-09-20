It was earlier reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may break two of Drew Brees’ records this season, including the all-time mark for passing yards and the record for completions. The 44-year-old signal-caller needs just 502 passing yards to overtake Brees, who currently owns the mark with 80,358 passing yards. Brady also needs 309 completions to eclipse Brees’ all-time completion mark of 7,142. In his first two games, Brady already threw for nine touchdowns, putting him in line to break the all-time season touchdown record of 55 set by Peyton Manning during his time with the Denver Broncos in 2013, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

If he continues his hot play, Brady can also break one more Brees’ record of 37 career games with four or more touchdown passes. Currently, Brady is tied with Manning with 35 games with four or more touchdowns. As of now, Brady has four straight regular-season games with four or more touchdown passes, dating back to the Buccaneers’ final two outings of the regular season. Last season, Brady threw four touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 and the Detroit Lions, 47-7, in Week 16. In their season-opening 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Brady threw for four touchdown passes and five in their Week 2 win over the Falcons.

Brady continues to pile up TDs into his 40s

After five touchdown passes against the Falcons, Brady has further increased his record that may not be broken, per Doug Farrar of USA Today. Farrar, in his report, said that based on a record by Pro Football Reference, Brady has thrown 154 touchdown passes in his forties, including the postseason.

Farrar said the most fantastic thing about this number is Brady is just six touchdown passes away from surpassing the total number of touchdowns thrown by starting quarterbacks since they turned 40. Brees ranks second with 57, while Brett Favre had 41, Warren Moon with 37, then Vinny Testaverde with 24 for a total of 159. Brady is also in line to surpass the number of touchdown passes he threw during his 20s, which stands at 167.

Bucs also make history after winning over Falcons

The Buccaneers, as a team, also made history following their 48-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, Tampa Bay became the first team in NFL history to win nine straight games while scoring at least 30 points in each outing. They started the streak last season after a 31-27 win over the Falcons in Week 15 and won two more regular-season games before sweeping all of their four postseason assignments, including a 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, en route to their first Super Bowl title since 2002.