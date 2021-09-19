The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently short at cornerback after Sean Murphy-Bunting sidelined with a dislocated elbow that he suffered in their 31-29 Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys. While Murphy-Bunting won’t undergo surgery, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said when the cornerback’s could return is still unknown. So the Buccaneers are in the market for a replacement for their young cornerback and one of them is veteran Richard Sherman, who is currently a free agent after suiting up last season for the San Francisco 49ers. According to Sports’ Illustrated Albert Breer, the Buccaneers are one of the three teams showing interest in Sherman, per Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston.

Aside from the Buccaneers, Sherman’s two former teams -- the 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks – are also interested in signing him.

Sherman played 5 games last season

Sherman played just five games with the 49ers last season, where he tallied 18 tackles, 1 pass breakup and 1 interception. If the Buccaneers sign Sherman, he would become teammate with quarterback Tom Brady, who prevailed over the cornerback and the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX when he was still with the New England Patriots. There’s no bad blood between Brady and Sherman. In fact, the cornerback was the first to congratulate Brady when he led the Patriots to a 28-24 win. The 33-year-old Sherman was recently charged with five misdemeanors after he crashed his car into a construction zone and attempted to force his way into a family member's home.

Sherman can play immediately while his cases are pending but he could be suspended by the NFL at some point. Brady is also known for keeping troubled teammates away from trouble, like wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Tebow believes Brady could play for 4 more years

In a latest episode of “Tommy and Gronky”, the 44-year-old Brady declared that he can play until he’s 50 years old.

One of those who reacted was Brady’s former teammate, quarterback Tim Tebow, who got a chance to see the veteran quarterback’s greatness up close when he attended the Patriots training camp in 2012. Tebow, during an episode of ESPN’s “First Take”, said Brady can actually play beyond his initial target of 45 years old due to rule changes, because of how good his offensive line and his receivers are around him, and his therapy.

“Is he gonna play until 50? I don’t know, but at this pace, with the way he’s getting hit and the way he’s playing, and his arm looks as strong as ever,” Tebow said, per David Wysong of Sportscasting. “So, at this pace, I think he can play another three, four years, especially with how good the Bucs are,” he added. Last season, Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and added 10 more scoring strikes in the postseason as he led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002.