Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have been married for 12 years now and they are blessed with two kids – Benjamin and Vivian. They are both famous in their respective fields so many can assume that they met on a social gathering or a big event. But according to Brady, during an interview with WSJ Magazine, he met Gisele after a blind phone call set up by his friend. In the interview, Brady said friend called him one day and told him that he knew a girl that she needs to call, per Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post.

“I ended up calling her and it ended up being the love of my life, so,” said Brady, referring to his wife, Gisele. Gisele, for her part, said she “knew right away” Brady was the one when they first met in 2006. Brady and Gisele married in 2009 and currently have two kids. The quarterback has a 14-year-old son, Jack, with his former girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan. Gisele is very supportive of Brady, allowing him to continue his playing career despite his age. When he expressed his intention of playing until he’s 50, Brady said Gisele would allow him to do it since she wants him to be happy.

Brady to launch new clothing line

During the interview, the launching of Brady’s new clothing line in December, simply named Brady, was also discussed.

According to Gisele, her husband is more immersed in fashion than she is, saying “he loves clothes way more than I do.” Gisele said her husband has a great taste on clothing and he understands what people want to make them feel good. Brady, for his part, lauded his wife’s “incredible taste” in fashion, like wearing a simple little dress in 80-degree weather that is ample for chilling out.

Patriots offensive coordinator talks about Brady’s return

Josh McDaniels has been with the New England Patriots for a long time and he had a chance to work with Brady as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for several years. During that time, he formed a bond with the veteran quarterback as they helped the Patriots win six Super Bowl titles.

With Brady returning to Foxborough on Sunday when the Buccaneers play the Patriots, McDaniels was asked about the upcoming game. “It should be a lot of fun. We are obviously very good friends and close and that should never change,” McDaniels said, per CBS Sports Boston. McDaniels said he’s already used to playing against players whom he previously coached so Brady is no different. “I know he’ll be ready to go and I know we’ll be ready to go,” he stressed. McDaniels also echoed the pronouncement of his head coach, Bill Belichick, about Brady’s success with the Buccaneers. Belichick earlier said that he’s not surprised with Brady’s feat of leading the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002. “Super impressed. Not surprised — I think there is a difference between those two,” said McDaniels.