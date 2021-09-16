Minutes after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the then-defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, quarterback Tom Brady revealed during an interview on the "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that his wife wanted him to retire following that game. According to Brady, Gisele approached her moments after the game and asked him “what more do you have to prove?" But the quarterback simply gave his supermodel wife a big hug. It was also reported that Gisele fully supported 44-year-old Brady's decision to sign a one-year contract extension with the Buccaneers, fulfilling his goal to play until he’s 45 years old.

Brady changed his mind

But during an episode of “Tommy and Gronky”, the 44-year-old Brady told his teammate, tight end Rob Gronkowski, that he’s open to playing until he’s 50 years old. Brady made the declaration after Gronkowski told him that was one of the most searched questions about the quarterback on Google. Gronkowski even suggested that people should instead search if Brady’s wife Gisele, would allow the quarterback to play until he reaches that age. “You know there’s a little spin to that question. I think it’s will Gisele let Tom play until 50,” said Gronkowski. Brady agreed to Gronkowsi’s pronouncement, saying “that is a way better question and in fact, why would they not Google that.” Turning serious, Brady then issued a message to his wife, saying “I’m sorry babe.

I love you. You would let me. You’d let me do anything as long as I’m happy”, per transcription of the show’s YouTube video.

Brady has another advice for fellow quarterbacks

In an earlier interview with the media, Brady was asked about his advice to fellow quarterbacks who want to have a long and successful career in the NFL.

“I mean, I wrote a book on it. I really did. It’s a good book, too,” Brady answered, alluding to his book entitled “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.” However, in another report by Mike Florio of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk, Brady told his fellow quarterbacks “good luck” when asked about his advice to them.

Brady said having a long and successful career in the NFL is tough, especially for quarterbacks, but if they do the right stuff, they have a shot. But “I see a lot of people not do the right stuff. I try to influence the people I can,” said Brady, adding they should first love what they do. Brady also underscored the importance of dedication in having a long and successful NFL career.

Latest injury report for Buccaneers

After Thursday’s practice, the Buccaneers released an updated injury report ahead of their clash with the Atlanta Falcons. According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive lineman Steve McLendon did not participate in Thursday practice to hand and non-injury related issues, respectively. Outline linebacker Shaquil Barrett (back), wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) and safety Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) all participated fully in practice.