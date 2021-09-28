On Sunday, the football world will witness one of the greatest moments in NFL history as Tom Brady returns to Foxborough when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit his former team, the New England Patriots, at Gillette Stadium. The 44-year-old Brady will make his much-anticipated return to the home stadium where he played for 20 seasons before making a move to the Buccaneers on a two-year deal worth $50 million last offseason. All eyes will be on Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, who teamed up for six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons. But in his previous interview, Brady said it’s not the time to reminisce and he’s not expecting a homecoming as he’s trying to get the Buccaneers back on the winning track following their 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

The Patriots, for their part, will also try to bounce back from their 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. As an added treat to fans who will pack Gillette Stadium on Sunday, they can personally see Brady break the all-time passing yards record currently held by Drew Brees. Brady needs just 68 yards to break the mark and it is just a walk in the park for the 22-year NFL veteran.

Patriots running backs coach all praises for Brady

When asked about Brady’s return to Foxborough, Patriots running back coach Ivan Fears said that he has always loved the veteran quarterback as he worked with him for 20 seasons, per Oliver Thomas of Pats Pulpit. Fears was the Patriots wide receivers coach from 1991 to 1992 before he assumed the same position with the Chicago Bears.

He returned to his old position with the Patriots in 1999, one year before the team took Brady 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft. “I am very honored to have played or been a part of the team with him,” said Fears, who assumed the running backs coach position in 2002. “I still think he’s the greatest, but right now that SOB is the enemy,” added Fears, who is now 67.

Fears also declared his love for Brady, saying the quarterback is a great person, but said he won’t be showing it come game-time when the two teams take on the field.

Belichick’s son remembers moments with Brady

Belichick’s sons Steve and Brian, who are both working for the Patriots’ defensive staff, grew up watching Brady emerged into the greatest of all time.

Per a report by Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, the two coaches explained how Brady impacted their lives. Steve said he learned a lot from Brady on and off the field during their time together in the “building, outside of the building, on the plane, and on the way home from games.” “I am very blessed to have been around him for as long as I was,” said Steve. Brian, who is in second season as the Pats’ safeties coach, said Brady is an amazing role model for him for his hard work, commitment to his craft and leadership. “This is the best quarterback to ever live,” he said.