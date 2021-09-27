For the first time since he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, quarterback Tom Brady will return to Foxborough to face his former team, the New England Patriots, on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Fans are expected to come in droves to watch the 44-year-old Brady, who quarterbacked the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles in his 20 years with the team. As an added bonus, Patriots fans can witness Brady break the all-time passing yards record currently owned by Drew Brees if he passes for 68 yards on Sunday.

Brady, for his part, said he’s not expecting a homecoming as fans are there to support the Patriots, per Chris Mason of MassLive.com.

Brady expects fans to cheer for the Patriots

“I think the home crowd at Gillette is a great crowd and I think they are going to cheer for their team, as I would expect them to,” Brady said during his Let’s Go Podcast with Jim Gray. But Brady said he has some people cheering him on come Sunday, including some family and friends who have asked him for tickets for six months. “So there will be a lot of excitement from them in the stands,” he explained. While Brady said that he’s not sure how things will unfold on Sunday, he said the Buccaneers will play a great game of football in a really great football environment.

Brady even channeled what he learned from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who’s always saying “if you love football, then 8:30 on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium is the place to be.” “So I’ll be there. My teammates will be there. We’ll be ready and prepared. It’s going to be a great night of football,” said Brady, who will also have a chance to become the fourth quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 NFL teams, joining Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre.

Brady wants to bring Bucs back on track

Brady and the Buccaneers (2-1) will travel to New England with one thing in mind, to get back on the win column after their 10-game winning streak dating back to last season was snapped following a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Patriots, for their part, dropped to 1-2 after a 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

“Both teams are going to be fighting and clawing for a win and it’s not going to be easy,” said Brady, adding that the Patriots pose a big challenge for the Buccaneers, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Brady also lauded Belichick, calling him a great mentor in his 20-year stay in New England. The quarterback added that he learned great lessons from Belichick, whom he referred to as a great football coach. Belichick earlier said that he wasn’t surprised with Brady’s success with the Buccaneers because his former quarterback is a great player.