From No. 14 in 2020 in his last season with the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady made it back to the top 10 of the NFL Top 100 Players list after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl win since 2002 with a 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. According to Luke Easterling of USA, Brady notched the No. 7 spot on the 2021 list as voted by fellow NFL players. It was a seven-place improvement for the 44-year-old Brady, who placed just 14th in 2020 after the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Game in his last game in New England after a 20-year stay in Foxborough.

Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers last offseason and led them to a Super Bowl title in just his first year. Despite his age, Brady threw for for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns, the second-best total of his 21-year career, on top of four rushing touchdowns. He also added 1,061 passing yards and 10 passing TDs in the playoffs as he notched his seventh Super Bowl ring. This season, Brady will try to lead the Buccaneers to back-to-back Super Bowl titles and they are well-equipped to do it as they brought back all of 22 starters.

Kelce says Brady an unbelievable player

In a transcription of a video posted by the NFL, teammates and opponents alike praised Brady for his outstanding performance last season.

“Love to hate him, hate to love him,” said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, adding Brady is an “unbelievable player and he was doing this stuff while I was still in middle school.” “Him being on a new team one year and already won a Super Bowl. That’s greatness,” said Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who was two years old when Brady played in his first Super Bowl in 2001.

“He just keeps doing it over and over and over again. He’s LeBron (James), he’s Jordan (Michael), he’s the GOAT. He’s Tom Brady, he’s the best player in the league,” said Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II.

Teammates laud TB12

“Tom definitely didn’t lose his step. He still got that edge to him and that’s exactly why he led us to the Super Bowl,” said Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David.

“If you look at the overall impact of what a guy did for a team I don’t know if you can put much above him,” said Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. Per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, eight Buccaneers landed on the NFL Top 100 Players list, led by Brady. Aside from Brady, also on the list were inside linebackers Devin White (No. 28) and Lavonte David (No. 43), wide receivers Mike Evans (No. 48) and Chris Godwin (No. 81), outside linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul (No. 59) and Shaquil Barrett (No. 88) and right tackle Tristan Wirfs (No. 89).