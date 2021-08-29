During their preseason game against Houston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave their fans a reason to be happy as they scored a 23-16 win on Saturday over the Texans at NRG Stadium. The 44-year-old Brady completed 11 of 14 passes for 154 yards and a 24-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Chris Godwin as he led the Buccaneers to their first preseason win.

Brady started slow, but he finally showed the form that made him No. 7 in the NFL’s Top 100 Players list, leading the Buccaneers to touchdown drives of 91 and 93 yards before his night was over early in the second quarter, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“It was good to get a couple good, long drives,” said Brady, adding that the starters haven’t played much in the preseason, so it’s good they got some rhythm going before they begin their Super Bowl title defense on Sept. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Brady also praised his offensive line for doing a great job protecting him and all his receivers for making all the plays. “It was good to score and good to win,” Brady stressed.

Brady makes a young fan very happy

Brady also made a young Buccaneers fan in the stands very happy as he gave him a jersey. According to a tweet by Jenna Laine of ESPN, the boy “cried tears of joy” after receiving a jersey from Brady.

Per the Bucs’ broadcast, Tom Brady gave this young fan in the stands a jersey, and he started crying tears of joy. pic.twitter.com/cJXGIPAMb7 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 29, 2021

During the post-game press conference, Brady was told by a reporter about the kid’s reaction to his gift, to which he replied: “Very sweet, very sweet.” “I think we can all make an impact on our communities in a positive way,” Brady said of his interaction with fans in the stands.

“It’s great to see the support of the fans come back out,” added Brady, referring to the 70,220 fans at NRG Stadium who came out to watch their home squad play the Buccaneers.

“Whether you shake their hands… I was a kid once, too,” said Brady, adding that he had time to mingle with fans after he was taken out of the game early in the second period.

Usually, Brady said he’s focused on the game, but he had time to relax because it’s only the preseason, per transcription of the media conference’s YouTube video.

Godwin, Trask shine in win

Godwin caught three passes for 84 yards and a score while veteran wideout Antonio Brown had four receptions for 42 yards for the Buccaneers.

"It felt really good to be back out there and make some plays," said Godwin, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Rookie quarterback Kyle Trask also submitted his best performance of the preseason so far, completing 12 of his 14 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. Reserve cornerback Dee Delaney’s two interceptions and a strip-sack by rookie first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka accounted for the five takeaways forced by the Buccaneers defense. The Buccaneers defense also had four fourth-down stops as the Texans played without a kicker. "I was very, very pleased," Arians said of the Buccaneers’ defense.