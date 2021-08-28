Throughout their careers, quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning were perceived to be fierce rivals. Manning entered the league as the first overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 1998 and immediately became the team’s starter. Brady, for his part, entered the league two years later after he was selected 199th overall by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft and became a starter in his second year following Drew Bledsoe’s injury. They met 17 times throughout their careers, with Brady gaining the upper hand with an 11-6 record. So many were surprised when Brady posted a photo of him and Manning in 2019 on his Twitter account with the caption “Spoiler alert...

we were friends this whole time. Always great to see you Peyton!”

Spoiler alert... we were friends this whole time. Always great to see you Peyton! pic.twitter.com/DzscouMxsl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 26, 2019

Manning respects Brady

In a recent interview on “Good Morning America”, Manning said that he was able to form a friendship with Brady despite their fierce on-field rivalry. “Always felt he brought out the best in me and vice versa for him,” Manning said during the interview. The biggest proof of their friendship was when Manning invited Brady to be a guest in his Hall of Fame induction in Canton, Ohio. Brady accepted the invitation and flew to Canton with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, assistant coach Clyde Christensen, and offensive consultant Tom Moore.

During an interview with Bob Costas on HBO’s Back on the Record, Manning discussed his friendship with now 44-year-old Brady. “I think there was always just great respect on the perception of things,” said Manning, adding he always perceived that Brady always watches a lot of films and spends with his receivers. “I didn’t know that but I assumed that,” he said during a clip of the interview posted on HBO’s YouTube channel.

He finally got to know Brady even more when they played together in the Pro Bowl, played in charity golf matches and while dining together. “Next thing you know, we’re kinda talking about ideas and how we watch films to try to improve each other’s craft,” Manning explained. “So it’s been a special friendship,” Manning said of his bond with Brady.

While he wanted to beat his opponent and do the best for his team, Manning said respect should be accorded to the guys you played against. While Manning retired in 2016, Brady is headed to his 22nd NFL season and his second with the Buccaneers, whom he led to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 via a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Bucs place 2 linemen on COVID-19 list

Per Luke Easterling of USA Today, the Buccaneers on Friday placed offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watford so they won’t be available when Tampa Bay takes on the Houston Texans in their final preseason game on Saturday. The Buccaneers currently have three players on the COVID-19 list, including kicker Ryan Succop.

The moves came days after Arians declared that the Buccaneers had no COVID-19 issues.

Bucs launch Super Bowl license plates

According to Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, the Buccaneers and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles recently unveiled a specialized lineup of license plates to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl LV victory. The plate will feature the Buccaneers' flag logo, the Super Bowl LV and the words "Super Bowl Champions" at the bottom. The license plates are now available at all tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state.