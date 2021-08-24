Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the epitome of longevity in professional sports. The 44-year-old Brady is entering his 22nd NFL season since he was drafted 199th overall by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft. Despite his age, Brady remains successful as he recently led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 via a 31-9 triumph over the then-defending champions Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Last season, Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and added 10 scores in the postseason.

In recent interviews, Brady said he plans to play until he’s 45 years old. The Buccaneers made that possible when they signed the seven-time Super Bowl champion to a one-year contract extension in the offseason. But when asked about his retirement during a recent interview, Brady did not mention a specific age, saying he’ll know when the time is right.

Brady is being emulated by players, not just in football, who want to play for a long time in their respective sports. Just like 33-year-old Stephen Curry, who will enter his 13th season with the Golden State Warriors. Curry was a finalist for the Most Valuable Player award last season after leading the league in scoring with an average of 32 points per game but he lost to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Curry was beset by various injuries early in his career but he emerged as one of the best shooters in the NBA and a vital cog for the Warriors, who recently signed him to a $215 million contract extension that will keep him in Golden State until 2026 or until he’s 38 years old.

Brady talks to Curry about health regimen

Curry plans to fulfill that contract and maybe beyond so he’s into fitness and nutrition to help extend his playing career.

According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports, Curry also talked to Brady personally about his health regimen. “I’ve actually talked to him, personally, about this. He’s at the point now where he can look back and talk about that with some authority and experience,” said Curry. According to Curry, Brady told him do to everything to sustain his body and physically and mentally sharp so he can continue playing at a high level.

Curry said Brady told him that during his 30s, the quarterback always thinks that “I’ve still got two more years in me.” “And then you look up and you’re saying that again, saying it the next two years. And you’re saying it again,” Curry explained.

Succop tests positive for COVID-19

One day after head coach Bruce Arians said that the Buccaneers had no COVID-19 problems, Luke Easterling of USA Today reported that kicker Ryan Succop tested positive for the virus. Easterling, citing a tweet by Jenna Laine of ESPN, said Succop had dinner with some friends with the Tennessee Titans before he was tested positive. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19, one day after Tennessee defeated the Buccaneers in their second preseason game.

Due to this, Succop will miss the Bucccaneers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Saturday. Jose Borregales will replace Succop as the Buccaneers’ primary kicker.