Swimmer Robert, aka Bobby, Finke brought a great deal of cheer to the United States as he reversed a seemingly lost battle to his side in the final 25 meters of the 800-meter freestyle event to grab the gold on Thursday.

Finke took the gold with a time of 7:41.87, thus becoming the first American to post victory in the distance freestyle event in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics since 1984, said an ESPN report.

The American swimmer who never expected to win the gold battled it out in the pool after realizing that he stood a chance when he continued to post better timings in the heats.

Compatriot Caeleb Dressel earlier won the Olympic gold and Olympic record in the men's 100-meter freestyle. Dressel clinched his first individual Olympic gold medal clocking 47.02 seconds.

China women set a new world record in 4x200 m freestyle relay

The pool saw a new world record set when Chinese women swam to a world record in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay event. In the process, they posted a new time of 7:40.33, said a CNN news report.

Led by Zhang Yufei, the Tokyo Olympics champion in the women's 200-meter butterfly competition, the Chinese team zoomed past the record to winning the gold.

While the silver (7:40.73) went to Team USA led by Katy Ledecky, the Aussie women got the bronze (7:41.29). The record that tumbled was the one created by Australia in 2019.

Vaulting COVID-19 scare as Kendricks tests positive

The COVID-19 pandemic has been spreading its tentacles in the Olympics village even as the games continued.

The latest to be hit is Sam Kendricks, America's world champion pole vaulter. CBS Sports reported that the champion pole vaulter tested positive. Kendricks is now out of the games and will not be seen in the competition arena at the Tokyo Olympics.

German cycling coach sent home after racist slur

Amongst the medal cheer, bad things also seem to happen in gay abandon at the Tokyo Olympics venues.

USA Today has reported that a German cycling coach has been asked to pack his bags for home a day after he made racist comments during the men's cycling time trial.

The report said Patrick Moster, the sporting director of the German cycling federation, will now have to go home. He was caught on camera making a racist slur while encouraging German rider Nikias Arndt during the race. Arndt was riding behind Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier of Eritrea and Azzedine Lagab of Algeria when Moster blurted out the insult. Though Moster apologized after his racist comments came public, disciplinary action has been taken.

Australian track and field members cleared after isolation

After an unnamed US athlete had tested positive for COVID-19, the Australian Olympic track and field team members had been advised isolation.

The precautionary measure is now off after AOC withdrew the isolation advice with an all-clear decision.

According to a CNN report, the Aussie team can now return to their regular routines. They were earlier isolated in their rooms as a precautionary measure. The move had to be taken after three members came into brief, casual contact with the unnamed US track and field member who had tested positive.

The report quoting the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) pointed out that the already vaccinated Australian team members had "self-reported once they heard the news of the US athlete testing positive late this morning."