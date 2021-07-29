When he entered the NFL in 2000 as a 199th overall pick by the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady was not known for his speed. So when Brady was first featured on a Madden game several years ago, even his name was not indicated and he was simply known as QB No. 12 with a speed rating of 50. Even his close friend and former Patriots teammate, wide receiver Julian Edelman, made fun of Brady’s first appearance on Madden. Now, Brady is featured on the cover of Madden 22 with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes but his speed rating improved by just a bit to 60 in Madden 21.

Proving that he has the speed to improve his dismal rating, Brady met with his former Patriots teammate, former wide receiver and now EA Rating Adjuster Chad Johnson, also known as Chad Ochocinco. Per CBS Sports, the soon-to-be 44-year-old Brady posted the video of his meeting with Johnson on his social media accounts, with the caption “I’m so happy I just throw the football for a living… #Madden22.”

Brady fails to improve speed rating

In the video, Johnson is seen evaluating Brady’s speed as the latter prepares for a sprint. While Brady runs, the background of a cheetah running, a rally car speeding and a speedboat roaring on the water play. When Brady finished his sprint, he asked Johnson “Did I get it?”, to which the former wide receiver replied “Sorry man, no” before writing 60 on the quarterback’s speed rating.

Many followers reacted to Brady’s video, but the best reaction came from his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who said “Definetly not the fastest man around but for sure the cutest!!! te amo” with three face with tears of joy emojis. Brady may not be the fastest quarterback, but he led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, where he won his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Brady leads NFL retail sales ranking

According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, Brady still leads the NFL when it comes to player retail sales. In a list released by the NFL Player Association, Brady leads the pack while Mahomes is second during the period March 1 to May 31. The list was based on sales from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 75 NFLPA licensees.

The products include game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, among others. Included in the top 10 are Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, and Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen.