Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was interviewed by Hall of Fame defensive end and host Michael Strahan where they tackled various issues about the legendary signal caller's career. During the interview, Strahan insisted that Brady haters should shut their mouths about the veteran quarterback, who is considered the greatest of all time (GOAT). "I'm going to paraphrase this for everyone at home, seven rings, shut your mouth," Strahan said during the interview, per Rebecca Lewis of Hello Magazine. Strahan even shared an interview portion on his Instagram account and captioned it: "For all those who still want to hate on @tombrady!

Here is my answer. Respect greatness."

Strahan, who played his entire 15-year career with the New York Giants, had the distinction of handing Brady one of his three Super Bowl losses when the Giants defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII 2007. During the interview, Brady told Strahan that he still has more football left in him, and he plans to exhaust all of his ability to the game that he loves.

Brady discusses the decision to sign with Buccaneers

The 43-year-old Brady played 20 seasons with the Patriots, winning his first six Super Bowl rings in New England. But he surprised everyone when he joined the Buccaneers on a two-year deal worth $50 million last season. Despite the limited preseason interaction with his teammates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brady still led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002.

Brady said his decision to sign with the Buccaneers was "invigorating." He enjoyed the challenge of competing for the title in a different environment, per Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports.

Brady will stay for two more years in Tampa Bay after signing a four-year contract extension that is essentially a one-year deal, giving him the chance to fulfill his dream of playing until he's 45 years old.

Brady pays tribute to wife Gisele

During the interview, Brady also thanked his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, for her continued support that has helped him continue his playing career in the NFL. Brady gave Bundchen a lot of credit for keeping their marriage strong after 12 years. "I give her a lot of credit for that," said Brady, adding that Gisele is the one who supports the family and makes a lot of sacrifices.

"She brings out the best version of me,"

Brady said, per Benjamin VanHoose of People.com. Earlier, it was reported that Gisele had expressed her 1,000 percent support for Brady's decision to sign a contract extension with the Buccaneers despite her desire for him to retire so he can focus on his family. When Brady posted a photo of him signing his new contract with the Buccaneers on Instagram, Gisele commented, "Let's Go."