Several days ago, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made history after his rookie card was sold for $2.25 million – the highest for any football card – during an auction. The said amount broke the previous record owned by Brady also set after his 2000 rookie card was sold for $1.32 million. During an interview on Good Morning America, Brady found it strange that his rookie cards were sold for that kind of money so he was encouraged to go check all my cards that I have stored again." Brady told Michael Strahan that there's got to be one more in there somewhere, per Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports.

Brady signed tons of rookie cards

“I kept all these cards for all these years,” added Brady, who entered the league as the 199th overall pick of the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady remembered that he signed tons of rookie cards back then for 20 cents a card and he thought that would make him rich. Brady said he was shocked that after 21 years, the cards are worth a lot of money, adding that he should have kept some of them. After one of his cards sold for $1.32 million, Brady joked that he would clean out his garage in the offseason hoping that he could find a rare card.

Brady finds new touchdown dance celebration

A funny Tiktok video posted by Buccaneers beat writer Carmen Vitali caught the attention of Brady, who joined in on the fun together with wide receiver Mike Evans.

On Friday, Vitali posted FanDuel’s TikTok video where faces of Brady, Evans, and wide receiver Chris Godwin were pasted onto a trio of talented dancers who were dancing on in the middle of the street and accompanied it with the caption “This is the best thing I’ve ever seen on the internet”, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

Brady then reacted to Vitali’s post on his own Twitter account, retweeting the writer’s post and accompanying with the caption “I mean...I think we got a new end zone dance @MikeEvans13_ @CGtwelve_”

Evans also reacted to Brady post, commenting “You too lit Tom Face with tears of joy” with a face with tears of joy emoji.

The 43-year-old Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in the regular season and added 10 touchdown passes in the postseason as he led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002. Evans, for his part, caught 70 passes for 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns while Godwin had 65 receptions for 840 yards and seven scores. The Buccaneers recently used the franchise tag on Godwin, keeping the No. 2 receivers in Tampa Bay for another season. Brady recently signed a four-year contract extension, giving him a chance to fulfill his dream of playing until he is 45 years old as he eyes his 8th Super Bowl ring.