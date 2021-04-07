Weeks after signing a one-year contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Tom Brady declared that he still got some more football in him as he goes for his eighth Super Bowl title next season. “I’ve got some more football in me. Not a lot, and I know that,” Brady told Michael Strahan during an interview on Good Morning America. per a report by Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. The 43-year-old Brady added that with what he got left, he’s going to give everything to the game. Explaining his desire to continue playing, Brady also told Strahan that he got a little sickness in him that still wants to throw a spiral.

Brady is aware that if he stops playing football, he cannot go back into the game that he played for almost three decades. Last season, Brady threw for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and 10 touchdown passes in the postseason as he led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 via a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Buccaneers that is essentially a one-year deal, allowing him to fulfill his goal of playing until he’s 45 years old. The contract extension allowed the Buccaneers to bring back starters such as running back Leonard Fournette, linebacker Lavonte David, pass rusher Shaquil Barrett, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, tight end Rob Gronkowski, and kicker Ryan Succop.

The Buccaneers also brought back all 22 of their offensive and defensive starters, boosting their changes of winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Brady still motivated by criticism

When he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million last offseason with the Buccaneers, Brady was peppered with criticism that he won’t succeed under a new system.

However, Brady proved that he’s not a system quarterback as he led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in his first year in a new system under coach Bruce Arians. During his interview with Strahan, Brady said he’s still motivated by people who doubt his ability to succeed. “So, for me, it was what I was going to do for the Bucs last year.

I still feel that way,” said Brady, adding that he was happy with the way his first year with the Buccaneers ended.

Brady discusses ‘Patriot Way’

Brady played for 20 years with the New England Patriots, who selected him 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft, before joining the Buccaneers last season. So Brady’s two-decade stint with the Patriots was also touched during his interview with Strahan, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. The quarterback said he realized that there is another way to succeed other than the "Patriot Way." "When you're in one place for 20 years, you think that's the only way," Brady said, adding that when he went to a different place, he realized that there’s another way that people do things.

"I was the new guy for the first time, you know. And that was a really different experience,” he said.