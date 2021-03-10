The Olympics' venue is finalized in advance to give the host country adequate time to prepare for the intentional sports event. Thousands of participants arrive from different countries to compete in various disciplines for the laurels. It is a fight of individuals for supremacy. Of course, there are group events also. Japan is the host for the 2020 Olympics. However, the coronavirus played spoilsport to the plans of Tokyo. It could be a disappointment for some athletes who had geared up to set new records. They might have to face new challenges.

Its new schedule is 2021, but the threat of the pandemic remains.

The event may go ahead in a modified format. One of these is the absence of spectators. They cheer on the contestants and are the backbone for players. It will be a pity if the players have to perform to empty stands and galleries. In February last year, reports said coronavirus outbreak could have an adverse on the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

There may be no overseas fans for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Sky News says the government of Japan feels welcoming fans from abroad would be a difficult affair. This is given the public concern over new variants of the virus from other countries. A section of the media says there will be no spectators for the torch relay's opening ceremony. The media report informs that the ceremony's venue will be in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima behind closed doors.

Only participants and invitees can take part. That will avoid crowds. Seiko Hashimoto is the Tokyo 2020 President. She wants the authorities to decide on whether overseas spectators can be present. She wants the decision before the start of the torch relay on 25 March. In March 2020, the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games were postponed to 2021 because of coronavirus.

Timetable for the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin on 23 July and will go on until 8 August. The Paralympics will follow. Its schedule is from 25 August to 5 September. Right now, local fans would be able to witness the games. There is a precedence. At the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea's local fans accounted for nearly 80 percent of all ticket sales.

The remaining went to international visitors. Sky News quotes Seiko Hashimoto saying - "We would really like people from around the world to come to a full stadium." However, the medical situation in Japan vis-a-vis coronavirus could be problematic for visitors who come from overseas. The infection numbers in Japan are comparatively lower than in America or many European countries. Even then, the Japanese are worried that international visitors' entry could lead to a resurgence of infections. Japan confirms there will be no cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics over the coronavirus.

Tough decisions for the Tokyo Olympics organizers

According to Business Standard, it would be challenging to allow foreign spectators in the prevailing situation. The Tokyo Olympics may have to go ahead without any overseas fans.

The organizers held online meetings with the International Olympic Committee and others, including Japan's central government. The IOC President Thomas Bach dropped hints on possible hard choices that might be inevitable. The games will involve 11,000 Olympic athletes, and later 4,400 Paralympians. There would also be coaches, judges, sponsors, media, and VIPs. The absence of fans would be a financial disaster. The organizing committee expected an income of $800 million from ticket sales. That shortfall will have to be made good through alternate sources. Soon after coronavirus struck, Japan canceled its cherry blossom festival. That used to be a hit with tourists.