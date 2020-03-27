Japan made all-out efforts to conduct the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games 2020 with the Damocles’ sword of Coronavirus hanging over its head. However, it had to yield to circumstances beyond its control as the disease spread to different parts of the world and led to the disruption of Travel plans with the grounding of planes. The Olympic Games are international events, participants had to be in Japan by July 24, and the Tokyo Olympics appeared to be riddled with uncertainties.

According to NBC News, Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister of Japan sais, "I proposed to postpone for a year and [IOC] president Thomas Bach responded with 100% agreement." The new schedule would be "no later than summer 2021" and the title of the event will remain unchanged as Tokyo 2020 but will take place in 2021.

It will be a terrible letdown for participants who had hopes of winning recognition in their respective disciplines. They might have to make a fresh start. It would apply to both individual events as well as team events because the break would mean loss of concentration. The postponement could come as a disappointment to those who had dreams of occupying the victory stand.

Rescheduling Tokyo 2020 is like "a huge jigsaw puzzle" and the new date "will not be restricted to the summer months".



That's according to IOC president Thomas Bach.



The BBC says all agencies like the organizers of Tokyo 2020 and the IOC have agreed to postponement in view of the global situation.

Director-General of the World Health Organization cautioned that the Covid-19 pandemic is 'accelerating.' Hence, the postponement appears to be the only viable alternative to ensure the safety of the games and the health of the athletes and others involved in the Olympics.

The IOC will formulate new schedules for Tokyo Olympics 2020

It will be a major task for the organizers to work out new schedules.

This will be especially true for major tournaments and sports where there could be possibilities of a clash of dates. Canada was the first country to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games 2020. The USA has also called for a postponement.

The BBC quotes World Athletics president Lord Coe saying - "The athletes have been under intolerable conditions, many of them are unable to train and many have been going through real emotional turmoil.” He has held important portfolios in the London 2012 organizing committee.

The Olympics have been there for more than a century and there have been cancellations in the past for various reasons.

Coronavirus spoils the fun of the Tokyo Olympics 2020

According to NBC News, the Olympic flame arrived in Japan on March 20. It was a step towards the opening ceremony and Japan had prepared to put on a grand show. However, subsequent developments related to coronavirus and its consequences forced Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the International Olympic Committee to have a rethinking. They decided that there would be no cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 but only rescheduling.

In the words of the Japanese prime minister, his country will fulfill its responsibility as the host nation. The Olympics would have run from July 24 to Aug. 9, and the Paralympics from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will survive the threats

The Olympics is an international event and the identity of the host nation is declared well in advance. That helps the country to display the best possible show to the global audience. Moreover, the organizers have to arrange for accommodation and necessary logistics for the participants and their support staff.

The sudden decision of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 would have dampened the spirits of many locals.

NBC News says the IOC has experience in dealing with such situations. There had been potential health hazards earlier also. These were the swine flu before the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Zika during the 2016 Rio Olympics and the bird flu ahead of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. However, none was as serious as coronavirus.