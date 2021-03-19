Since he was drafted in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran linebacker Lavonte David waited eight years to play in the postseason and to win his first Super Bowl trophy. It all happened after Tom Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in 2020 after a twenty-year stint with the New England Patriots where he won six Super Bowl titles. During his interview on The Rich Eisen Show, David was asked by host Rich Eisen on how Brady changed things with the Buccaneers. “I think just Tom coming in, a six-time Super Bowl winner. A guy who know what it takes to win and a guy who, with his superstar status, all this just raised the confidence of guys around him,” David said, per transcription from the YouTube video of the interview.

“Just understanding how he does it. Just watching him the way he moved, the way he studied, the way he practices. Just watching the way he does things, all you try to do is just mimic him and try to have that same type of work mentality,” he added. David also lauded Brady’s work ethic, saying he studied the game day in and day out and competes hard in practice. Brady and David recently signed their respective deals to remain with the Buccaneers. Brady signed a four-year contract extension that is equivalent to a one-year extension due to three voidable years. David, for his part, inked a two-year deal worth $25 million, keeping the Buccaneers’ formidable defense intact.

David recalls Brady’s promise

In a separate interview on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with former NFL players Ryan Clark, Brandon Marshall, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, David recalled Brady’s guarantee following their 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season.

According to David, Brady told all of his Tampa Bay teammates that they wouldn’t lose another game the rest of the year, per a report by Luke Easterling of USA Today. “We’re going to get this right, you guys are going to keep playing good, and we’re not going to lose another game,’ and that was it,” said David, quoting Brady’s statement. Brady’s pronouncement was indeed prophetic as the Buccaneers won eight straight games, including their 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady pays tribute to Patrick Chung

Meanwhile, Brady paid tribute to his former New England Patriots teammate, defensive back Patrick Chung, who announced his retirement after an 11-year NFL career. On his Instagram account, Brady lauded Chung, saying “What an incredible career. It was an honor to be your teammate!!”, per a tweet by Zack Cox of the New England Sports Network (NESN).

Chung made his announcement on Instagram, saying ““I’m in tears writing this but I’ve decided to hang up the cleats”, per Tom Westerholm of Boston.com. The 33-year-old Chung was the Patriots’ second-round selection in the 2009 NFL Draft. He played his first four NFL seasons with the Patriots before he was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles to a three-year, $10 million contract in 2013. However, he lasted just one season with the Eagles as he was cut after the regular season due to a salary-cap saving measure. He then returned to the Patriots the following season and stayed with the squad until his retirement. Chung and Brady won three titles during their time together with the Patriots. In his post, Chung thanked the Patriots organization, led by team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick, for giving him a chance to play for New England for 11 seasons.

He also thanked his teammates and other Patriots staff, saying they will be forever family.