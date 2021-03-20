Today marks the 1st anniversary of quarterback Tom Brady signing his two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 43-year-old Brady chose the Buccaneers as his next destination after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots where he won six Super Bowl rings. After posting a 7-9 record the previous year, the Buccaneers captured their first Super Bowl since 2002 after Brady led them to eight straight wins in the latter part of the season and into the playoffs, capping their success with a 31-9 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Brady finished the regular season with 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions.

He then stepped up his game in the postseason with 10 touchdown passes and three picks.

Bucs celebrate Brady’s signing

The Buccaneers celebrated the 1st anniversary of Brady’s signing with an Instagram post of the quarterback signing his first deal with Tampa Bay with the caption “One year ago” and accompanied it with the GOAT emoji, which stands for the greatest of all time, and a trophy emoji, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

Brady then reacted to his team’s post with “LFG” and accompanied it with two trophy emojis, referring to their quest to win a second straight Super Bowl. Brady recently signed his second deal with the Buccaneers – a four-year contract extension that is essentially a one-year deal due to the voidable years in the agreement.

The deal would allow Brady to play until he’s 45 years old. However, the veteran quarterback said he’s considering playing beyond his initial target of 45 years old if his body and his on-field performance allow him to.

Bucs sign Kevin Minter

The Buccaneers retained one of their veteran linebackers as they signed Kevin Minter to a one-year contract, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

This marks the third time that Minter signed a one-year deal to remain in Tampa Bay. Minter made his impact as a special team captain and played almost two-thirds of the team’s snaps. Minter also stepped up when Devin White had to miss the regular-season finale and the Wild Card playoff game at Washington, contributing 15 tackles and two passes defended.

Bucs also keep defensive lineman Nunez-Roches

The Buccaneers also brought back another key piece of their outstanding defensive unit, re-signing defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches to a two-year contract. Nunez-Roches entered the 2020 season as a reserve, but he was vaulted into the starting lineup after starting nose tackle Vita Vea was lost to an injury. Nunez-Roches started 11 of 16 regular-season games, recording 20 total tackles. Before signing a new deal with the Buccaneers, Nunez-Roches had reportedly gotten interested from the New England Patriots in free agency, per Easterling.