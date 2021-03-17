Exactly one year ago today, quarterback Tom Brady decided to leave the New England Patriots after 20 years and sign a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady’s decision was welcomed with mixed reactions, with his critics saying that he could never succeed outside the system of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. However, Brady proved doubters wrong as he led the Buccaneers to their first Lombardi Trophy since 2002 and clinched his seventh Super Bowl ring.

On Twitter, Jenna Laine of ESPN recalled the moment when Brady signed with the Buccaneers, tweeting, “One year ago today, news broke that Tom Brady would sign with the Bucs.

He has since entered the wrong House building, forgotten 4th down, won his seventh Ring, thrown the Lombardi off a boat, gotten obliterated by Avocado tequila and given out his Mobile phone number. We are all witnesses to this man’s undoing.”

The 43-year-old Brady noticed Laine’s post, retweeting it with a gif of retired Boston Celtics star Kevin Garnett saying “anything is possible.”

Brady is already set for his second season with the Buccaneers after signing a four-year contract extension that is essentially a one-year deal.

The move allows him to fulfil his goal of playing until he’s 45 years old, making him the oldest starting quarterback in NFL history, and gives the Buccaneers enough room to sign key players who will help them repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Bucs settle a grievance with Barrett

Brady’s contract extension gave the Buccaneers an additional $19 million in salary cap room, allowing them to sign linebacker Lavonte David to a two-year contract and edge rusher Shaq Barrett a four-year deal worth $72 million.

Aside from his four-year deal, Barrett is slated to earn an additional $1.3 million after the Buccaneers agreed to settle his grievance that stemmed from an issue regarding his franchise tag last season, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. Barrett claimed that the Buccaneers should have paid him as a defensive end rather than a linebacker. Easterling, citing information from Adam Schefter of ESPN, reported that the Buccaneers ironed out Barrett's issue.

Bucs sign Stinnie to a one-year deal

According to Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, the Buccaneers fortified their offensive line as they re-signed guard Aaron Stinnie, who stepped up in the playoffs after right guard Alex Cappa suffered a fractured foot in the Wild Card round. Stinnie allowed just one sack in his three postseason games and helped the backfield run for 116 yards per game. The Buccaneers did not reveal the terms of the deal, which would allow Stinnie to fight for a starting spot in training camp this summer.