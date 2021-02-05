Ohio State Buckeyes fans are celebrating another successful recruiting cycle this year. The Buckeyes have appealed to some of the country's best players over the past few seasons, and 247Sports currently ranks the team’s 2022 recruiting class as the best in the country. Ohio State could improve its already acclaimed group of recruits after it made offers to Christen Miller and Marvin Jones Jr.

Ohio State recently made offers to two highly rated defensive prospects

Miller is a four-star defensive tackle from Georgia, currently ranked by 247Sports as the 159th best player in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive player, has also received scholarship offers from Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, and Arkansas. While announcing the news about his offer from Ohio State, Miller declared that he felt blessed after learning about the team’s interest in his services. The team’s fans hope that the talented player will snub the schools in his home state in favor of a move to the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes currently have the best class of 2022 recruits

Marvin Jones Jr. also took to social media to celebrate after receiving a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes. Scouts have described the 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end as an athletic defensive player capable of winning his match up with any offensive lineman. Many pundits have ranked the four-star recruit as the 21st top prospect in his recruiting class.

If Jones accepts the Buckeyes offer, he will join a highly regarded class of 2022 recruits that could see Ohio State dominate college football for the next few seasons.

The Buckeyes have already secured a Quinn Ewers commitment, the best overall prospect in the 2022 class. Many analysts feel that the five-star quarterback recruit could replicate Justin Fields’ success at Ohio State once he joins the team.

Fields will move on to the NFL later in the year after leading the Buckeyes to two consecutive Big Ten Conference titles as well as an appearance in this year’s national championship title game. Ohio State fans are now looking forward to seeing which quarterback on the roster will take over the quarterback position before Ewers joins the team in 2022.

The Buckeyes will add two other five-star prospects to their roster next year in addition to the highly-rated quarterback. Wide receiver Caleb Burton and cornerback Jaheim Singletary have announced their commitment to Ohio State. Other notable additions to the team will be linebackers Gabe Powers and Dasan McCullough and offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola. Going by the Buckeye’s success in the 2022 recruiting cycles, many pundits expect the team to continue dominating the Big Ten conference and eventually win a ninth national championship title.