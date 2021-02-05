Tony Trabert was one of the all-time great Tennis players. He would reach success in both singles and doubles competitions. And while both as an amateur and as a professional.

Trabert had an extensive career in and around tennis. He also was involved with other sports as well. And on the third day of the second month of 2021, Trabert passed away.

Was 90 years old at the time of his passing

Tony Trabert was in Ponte Vedra Beach near Jacksonville, Florida when he died. He had been residing there. The news of his death was confirmed by his daughter, reports the Associated Press and ESPN. A cause has not been made public at this time.

Trabert was a native of Cincinnati, Ohio where he grew up near public clay tennis courts. He eventually attended the University of Cincinnati. While a student there, he won the 1951 NCAA men's singles national championship. Trabert was also a member of the university's men's basketball team when it was a dominant force in the Mid-American Conference.

His first Grand Slam championship came in 1953 at what is now the US Open in men's singles. In the singles category, he would win four more Grand Slam titles. One more at the now-US Open, another at Wimbledon and two at what is now the French Open.

Trabert was also part of five Grand Slam champion men's doubles teams. Either with Bill Talbert, a fellow Cincinnati native, or Vic Seixas. He'd earlier defeated Seixas for his first singles Grand Slam title.

Trabert and Seixas also reached the Final at Wimbledon in 1954. They lost to the all-Australian team of Rex Hartwig and Mervyn Rose.

Also in 1954, Trabert and Seixas made up the United States team that won the Davis Cup. After retiring from playing, Trabert was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1970. Later, in 2002, he was also inducted into the Cincinnati Tennis Hall of Fame.

In 2014, he was named a member of the Court of Champions of the United States Tennis Association.

Traber's doubles partners in Talbert and Seixas have also been enshrined in the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Talbert in 1967 and Seixas in 1971. Additionally, Talbert became a member of the Cincinnati Tennis Hall of Fame in the same year as Trabert.

Trabert became a long-time tennis broadcaster

For well over 30 years, Tony Trabert was a tennis commentator for CBS. He was a frequent collaborator with Pat Summerall. Trabert also worked on golf broadcasts for the network.

Three decades after his induction, Trabert took over as president of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. He held the position for ten years. Trabert authored a book entitled "Trabert on Tennis". He also opened up a pair of tennis camps in California. One in Ojai near Los Angeles and another in Pebble Beach.