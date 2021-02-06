George Foreman knows a thing or two about winning at an old age, as he won the heavyweight title for the second time in his career at age 45 when he knocked out 26-year-old Michael Moorer in the 10th round in 1994. Foreman then defended his lineal heavyweight titles three times with wins over Axel Schulz, Crawford Grimsley and Lou Savarese before he hanged up his gloves for good following a loss to Shannon Briggs in 1997, finishing his career with a 76-5 win-loss mark. Foreman’s experience in battling the odds in the latter part of his boxing career is the reason why he’s rooting for Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady when they go up against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Foreman expects Brady to perform at Superman level

In an interview with Steve Serby of the New York Post, Foreman said that having a chip on your shoulder makes you perform at a Superman’s level. Foreman said he believes that Brady could have read the handwriting on the wall that the New England Patriots didn’t want him anymore as their starting quarterback after a 20-year relationship so he decided to sign a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in the offseason. Foreman said that he won’t be rooting for the Buccaneers, but he will cheer on Brady to bring his team to victory on Sunday. “I’m not pulling for a team this time, I’m pulling for Tom Brady,” said Foreman, who believes that Brady will pour it all on Sunday with his seventh Super Bowl trophy within sight.

Foreman also is also convinced that Brady can play beyond 45 years old, saying “he’s still wet behind the ears, he’s only 43.” Earlier, Brady said he would consider playing beyond 45 years old, if his body and his performance allow him to. Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported that Brady could play beyond his contract with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said he won’t be surprised if Brady would sign a contract extension with the Buccaneers.

McCourty happy for Brady, Gronkowski

Patriots free safety Devin McCourty played 10 seasons with Brady and nine with tight end Rob Gronkowski, winning three Super Bowl trophies together during that span. While Brady and Gronkowski will be playing in Super Bowl LV, McCourty will be watching the big game at home after the Patriots finished the season at 7-9.

In an interview on ESPN's Get Up on Friday, McCourty admitted that it’s bittersweet seeing his former teammates playing in a Super Bowl game without him, per Mike Reiss of ESPN. And obviously, a little bittersweet because you would rather those two guys suiting up with you on Sundays,” he said. But McCourty said he’s happy for both Brady and Gronkowski for going out there and doing it again.