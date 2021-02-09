If ESPN has Max Kellerman, Fox Sports has its own version of a Tom Brady critic in Nick Wright. However, Wright changed his tune after Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, earning his 7th career Lombardi trophy 21-year career. During an interview with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports 1’s “The Herd With Colin Cowherd,” Wright finally admitted his earlier pronouncements about Brady were wrong. Earlier, it was Kellerman who ate his words, realizing that he’s wrong about his previous claim that Brady was falling off a cliff.

After Brady’s Super Bowl win, Wright said Brady has ascended to a level in American team sports that there was only currently one person at.

“And that level is ‘I am the system. I am the championship culture. I am the winning. Where I go, it goes,’” said Wright, per Lauren Campbell of New England Sports Network (NESN). Following Brady’s win, Wright said the veteran quarterback gained admission to a room previously occupied by only Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who won his fourth NBA title in the bubble.

Tom Brady has had 3 separate Hall of Fame careers and @GetNickWright can prove it to you. pic.twitter.com/RO3PVTH4FU — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 8, 2021

Wright explains Brady’s 3 HOF careers

Cowherd also posted a video of Wright saying Brady’s 21-year football stint can be divided into three separate Hall of Fame careers. Before Brady won his 7th Super Bowl ring, Wright said there were only two players who have two distinct Hall of Fame careers – Brady and wide receiver Jerry Rice.

“After last night, I have to amend that take. Tom Brady becomes the first football player ever, and this one I’m confident he would be the only football ever,” said Wright. “He has had three distinct Hall of Fame careers, and I can prove it to you. He’s played 21 years, cut his career into seven-year bites – first seven, middle seven, and next seven,” he added.

Brady is first ballot HOF

Wright called the first seven years (2000 to 2006) of Brady’s career as the Troy Aikman phase where Brady won five division titles, two Super Bowl titles, and two Super Bowl MVPs. Aikman, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, had more division titles, but Brady had one more Super Bowl MVP. “That in itself, by itself, gets you into the Hall of Fame,” he said.

Wright called Brady’s next seven years as the Dan Marino phase where he won six division titles, made it to two Super Bowls, two regular-season MVPs, and finished as passing touchdown leaders twice during that span. From 2014 to 2020, which Wright called as Joe Montana phase, Brady won four Super Bowl titles, captured three Super Bowl MVPs and one regular-season MVP. “First seven, middle seven, next seven. Hall of Fame first ballot, Hall of Fame first ballot, Hall of Fame first ballot,” said Wright, adding “that my friends, we will never see again.” Brady is set to return for his second season with the Buccaneers, where he will go for his 8th Super Bowl ring,