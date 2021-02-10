Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chief in Super Bowl LV, praises pour in for veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who won his seventh Lombardi trophy in his 21 years in the NFL. Former New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora was among those who lauded the 43-year-old Brady for his latest accomplishment. On his Twitter account, Umenyiora said Brady’s accomplishment of winning seven Super Bowl rings is special, considering that football is not an individual sport. “The NFL is the most fair professional sports league in the world. Every team has the same access to all the players because of the draft and salary cap,” Umenyiora explained, per John Fennelly of USA Today.

Umenyiora lauds Brady

Unlike basketball where superstar players can form super teams, Umenyiora said teams that try and build super teams in the NFL usually lose. For this reason, Umenyiora said what Brady has accomplished is almost inconceivable, calling the veteran quarterback as the “best professional athlete we have seen.” During his 10 seasons with the Giants, Umenyiora won two Super Bowl titles, at the expense of Brady and the New England Patriots. Earlier, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin said Brady could be the greatest player who ever lived due to his accomplishment in his more than two-decade NFL career.

Peterson wants to join Buccaneers

After seeing running back Leonard Fournette won his first career Super Bowl title with the Buccaneers, veteran rusher Adrian Peterson is interested in linking up with Brady in Tampa Bay.

"That would definitely be something I'm interested in," Peterson told TMZ Sports, adding that he’s willing to join the Buccaneers if the team wants him. “I'm definitely trying to add a trophy to my resume,” added Peterson, who has yet to win a Super Bowl in his 14-year NFL career. "Playing with Tom Brady, that by itself is enticing,” he added. Peterson is slated to become a free agent after playing for the Detroit Lions last season, where he ran 156 times for 604 yards and seven touchdowns.

Over the last three years, the 35-year-old Peterson averaged 848 yards and 6.3 touchdowns per season. Peterson played for Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who traded for the veteran rusher during his time as mentor for the Arizona Cardinals. The Buccaneers might need another rusher in case Fournette leaves for free agency after a strong season in Tampa Bay.

Fournette’s strong performance with the Buccaneers could earn him some big money in the free-agency pool after signing just a one-year deal worth $2 million, with $1.5 million in incentives. However, Mike Garafolo said the Buccaneers could entice Fournette to stay, per Jordan Kohn of Radio.com, so the odd man out could be veteran LeSean McCoy.