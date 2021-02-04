During his days with the New England Patriots, veteran quarterback Tom Brady said several times that he would play until he’s 45 years old. But days before Super Bowl LV, there were reports that Brady will play beyond 45 years old. First, Jeff Darlington of ESPN said Brady plans to fulfill the two-year deal worth $50 million that he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason and could play beyond that. Darlington said Brady might have set his retirement age at 45 due to family issues, but now that his family is enjoying their new city, he might play for several years more. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated backed Darlington’s claim, saying he won’t be surprised if Brady plays for several more years because of his love for competition.

During Super Bowl LV media day, Brady was asked if he wants to play beyond 45 years old, the veteran quarterback said he would consider it, but it will all depend on his body and his performance.

Buccaneers' head coach Bruce Arians was asked during Thursday’s news conference about the possibility of Brady staying longer with the team beyond his contract, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. When asked if there have been any talks about a possible contract extension with Brady, Arians replied “I think Tom’s real happy where he’s at, and I wouldn’t be surprised.” Brady’s arrival has been a blessing for the 68-year-old Arians, who will be the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl if the Buccaneers beat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady to improve his game in offseason

In the regular season, the 43- year-old Brady for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions, and he followed it with 860 passing yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions in the offseason. Even though the season is not yet through, Brady said he’s planning to improve his game in the offseason in preparation for his second year with the Buccaneers.

“Agility-wise, I want to work on my speed this offseason, try to get my speed up a little bit,” said Brady, who ran for just six yards and three touchdowns in the regular season and -1 yards and a score in the postseason. Amazed by the speed of some young quarterbacks, Brady said he wants to make few of the plays they are doing. “So, I’d say that’s the one thing that I want to always keep working on,” he said.

Businessman bets $3.46 million in Bucs

According to Matt Durr of Mlive.com, a businessman from Houston has placed a $3.46 million bet on the Buccaneers to cover the 3.5-point spread as underdogs in the clash against the Chiefs. If the Buccaneers win the game or lose by less than four points, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale will win $2.72 million. McIngvale, a furniture store owner from Houston, said his customers who spend $3,000 or more on a new mattress this week are eligible to get their money back.