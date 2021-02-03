When he takes his first snap in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will officially become the first signal-caller in history to start in a Super Bowl game in three different decades (2000s, 2010s, and 2020s). The 43-year-old Brady is also set to become the oldest player of any position in NFL history to start in a Super Bowl game when the Buccaneers take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. And from the looks of it, Brady is not yet ready to hang up his cleats as he intends to play past 45, based on his earlier claims.

Earlier this season, critics doubted Brady’s ability to succeed with the Buccaneers after playing 20 years for the New England Patriots. However, Brady proved doubters wrong as he made it to his 10th Super Bowl appearance, and led the Buccaneers to their first game for the Lombardi Trophy since 2002.

Cowher says Brady is unflappable

For NFL analyst and former NFL head coach Bill Cowher, Brady has something that makes him a cut above the rest of the quarterback field in the NFL, aside from his accomplishments. "His preparation is second to none," Cowher said on CBS Sports’ "The NFL Today", per Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. Based on his experience going up against Brady as a coach, Cowher said the veteran is unflappable, especially in pressure situations.

“He gets mad, he's emotional -- but he has a sense of purpose,” said Cowher, who also lauded Brady’s leadership.

Aside from his work ethic, former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, who now works as a football analyst, said Brady’s dedication to football has led him to the success that he’s enjoying now. "I've never seen anything quite like it,” said Esiason, adding that Brady dedicated himself to the sport to make sure that he remains on top of his game.

Patriots players root for Brady

In their first year without Brady, the Patriots ended their campaign with a 7-9 mark and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Despite this, some Patriots players will tune in to Super Bowl LV and root for their former quarterback, according to defensive tackle Lawrence Guy. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Guy said the Patriots will be rooting for Brady when he faces Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs.

"Of course I'm rooting for Tom," said Guy, who played with Brady from 2017 through 2019 and won one Super Bowl with him. "Everybody I've talked to, that's pretty much it," added Guy, who said that none of his teammates has any ill feelings toward Brady for leaving the team. "When he left, everybody wished him luck," Guy said. In an earlier interview, Brady said that he still loves New England and still considers his 20-year stay with the Patriots as “an amazing two decades of my life."