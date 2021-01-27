Quarterback Tom Brady is very happy now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he could continue playing beyond the two-year contract that he signed with the team. This was the claim of ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington, who is close with Brady, during an interview with ESPN Radio, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "In his mind, I know that he doesn't think next year is going to be it for him,” Darlington said during the interview, a clip was posted by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman on his Twitter account.

Darlington said Brady plans to play out the two-year deal worth $50 million that he signed with the Buccaneers in the offseason and “where he goes from there remains to be seen.” In the past, Darlington added the thought that Brady might retire at age 45 in part had something to do with family reasons.

“His family is happy in Tampa right now. It would not surprise me at all if he plays not next year, but also the year after that as well,” Darlington added. Brady’s first year with the Buccaneers has been a huge success as he led the team to its first playoff appearance since 2007 and its first Super Bowl berth since the 2002 season.

Brady drops message ahead of big game

Ahead of their showdown with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 for the Lombardi Trophy, the 43-year-old Brady dropped a strong message on his Instagram account. Brady posted several photos of himself and his teammate that he accompanied with the caption “On to Kansas City at HOME!” with a grinning emoji. The Buccaneers made NFL history as they became the first team to play at home in the Super Bowl.

As expected, Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen reacted to her husband’s post, commenting “Let’s go!!!!” with three clapping hand emojis.

The Buccaneer are three-point underdogs to the Chiefs, who handed Tampa Bay its second straight defeat before the bye week. After that, the Buccaneer closed their regular season with four straight wins to clinch the No.

5 seed in the postseason. In the Wild Card Game, the Buccaneers defeated the Washington Football Team, 31-23, and followed it with a 30-20 win over their regular-season tormentor New Orleans Saints. In the NFC title game, the Buccaneers edged the Green Bay Packers for a spot in the Super Bowl.

No. 7 is Brady’s second choice

When Brady signed with the Buccaneers, they encountered a slight problem because the No.

12 was already being used by wide receiver Chris Godwin. But before he convinced Godwin to give him his number, Brady had another number in mind, per Darren Hartwell of Yahoo Sports. According to general manager Jason Licht, Brady was also willing to use No. 7. Licht said Brady told him it imparts the message "Go after that seventh Super Bowl."